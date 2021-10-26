Have you ever wondered what could make the perfect milkshake even more perfect? Would a brownie do the trick? How about a full-size Reese’s cup?

That is exactly what is being served up at the Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar.

The Crazy Mason first opened its doors on June 5, 2020, inside 810 Bowling at The Market Common. Before they went "crazy," founders Bo and Sherri Steele saw a similar idea and felt that something like that belonged in Myrtle Beach.

“We thought Myrtle Beach had nothing like this,” Bo Steele said.

At the time, the space in 810 where the Crazy Mason is located now wasn’t occupied. Steele, who was working for U.S. Foods, spoke to the folks at 810 and agreed to let the Steeles try their venture out.

Steele said even if the business didn’t work out, there wasn’t much to lose. The idea started out so simple. The store would be run by the couple and the two high school girls they brought on as staff. Bo Steele said that if things went well, he would still have his full-time job at U.S. Foods while his wife would leave her position as the marketing director for the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp.

“She was just going to manage those two girls, we’d do about $400, $500 a night and we’d make about what she’d make in a year,” Steele said. “We’d be good to go.”

The Crazy Mason brought in a little close to $2,000 in its opening weekend. Bo Steele said his wife started the social media for the milkshake bar, posting a simple post on Facebook saying "The Steeles have gone crazy!” From there, it took off.

“It just grabbed everybody’s attention,” Steele said. “It took a life of its own.”

Steele said the following day, the line was out the door and down the sidewalk when he came in.

“We didn’t know what to do,” he said. “[The line] went all the way back into the arcade and around. It was insane.”

Bo Steele said that that night the Crazy Mason ran out of items than they had and were forced to close up shop early. Still, Bo Steele did not want his customers to leave disappointed.