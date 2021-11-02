Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune won re-election Tuesday, cementing her position for the next four years.

Bethune bested four challengers, according to unofficial results. Gene Ho, her closest competitor, trailed by more than 2,100 votes.

Nearly 5,900 Myrtle Beach voters cast ballots in the mayoral election.

Retired businessman Bill McClure came in third place with 1,153 votes. Private security specialist Tammie Durant, who received 199 votes, and automechanic C.D. Rozsa, with 84 votes, came in fourth and fifth place, respectively. There were eight write-ins.

Bethune, who owns four companies, was first elected in 2017.

City council

Incumbent city council members Mike Lowder, Gregg Smith and Jackie Hatley, who serves as mayor pro tem, have been re-elected to four-year terms.

Lowder was elected to his fourth term, while Smith and Hatley were elected to their second.

Here are the results of the council election:

City Council: 14,435

Alex Fogle: 1,686

Jackie Hatley: 3,501

Mike Lowder: 3,847

John Newman: 1,995

Gregg Smith: 3,333

Write-in: 73

