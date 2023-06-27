A 45-year-old Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to killing his wife before the start of his trial Monday, according to a release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Tiffany Guinn, 49, died of blunt force trauma on March 17, 2021, and her husband, Donald Gibel was arrested in connection with her death, My Horry News reported at the time.

Gibel pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the solicitor's office said. Since this is a most serious and violent offense, he must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, authorities said.

“This was a very tragic and sad case,” said Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the solicitor’s office. “The Horry County Police did an excellent job of locating the defendant and solving the case quickly. Most importantly, the victim’s family was very pleased with the results and can rest easier knowing that Tiffany’s killer is going to be behind bars for a very lengthy time. They bravely addressed the court and ensured that justice was carried out to the best extent.”

The release from the solicitor's office states that if you or a loved one needs assistance in a domestic violence situation, call 844-208-0161 for the Family Justice Center serving Horry and Georgetown counties.