A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2022 shooting, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a release.
Dale Turner, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a May 17, 2022, shooting.
Turner shot a woman three times after following her from their child's school, the release states. The victim told the courtroom Wednesday that it was only by God's grace and her desire to live that she is alive.
"My desire to live was greater than his desire to kill me," she said.
The case was prosecuted by Laurie Richardson Ortiz, a domestic violence solicitor, and Turner was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles.
"The State would like to thank Horry County Police and Detective Skillet for a job well done," Ortiz said. "In addition, the State would like to thank the victim for having the courage to confront the defendant and cooperate with the prosecution. It is only through victim cooperation that the State can help put an end to domestic violence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.