A man will spend years behind bars for a 2018 shooting in Myrtle Beach after entering an Alford plea Thursday, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman sentenced Jerome Lateek Thompson of Myrtle Beach to 15 years in prison.
The 32-year-old pleaded to charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony under the North Carolina vs. Alford provision. An Alford plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury might convict based on the evidence. It is considered the same as a guilty plea for purposes of sentencing.
In October 2018, Myrtle Beach police were called to Mr. Joe White Avenue after a shooting was reported.
The victim said Thompson had been following him and that Thompson shot at him, the release said.
The victim’s vehicle was hit at least five times and the victim was grazed by a bullet, according to the release.
Thompson fired at least nine times, the release said.
Police located him based on the description given by the victim. He was apprehended after a short pursuit.
The victim identified Thompson as the shooter, the release said.
Police recovered a gun found in the vehicle that was later tested and matched the shell casings found at the crime scene and between the hood and windshield of Thompson’s vehicle, the release said.
Thompson entered the plea as part of a negotiated plea agreement before the beginning of his trial. A jury was selected Wednesday and pretrial motions were held.
“The immediate response and diligent work by Myrtle Beach Police Department officers and detectives lead to the arrest and now conviction of this defendant and justice for this victim,” Assistant Solicitor Josh Holford said in a statement.
