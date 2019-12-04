A 36-year-old Myrtle Beach man on Wednesday pleaded guilty in connection with a club shooting that happened in 2016, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Cleavon Dantzler pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John two days after his trial began, said Josh Holford, the senior assistant solicitor prosecuted the case for the Solicitor's Office with assistant solicitor Seth Oskin.
Before testimony resumed Wednesday morning, Dantzler pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison, the release said.
Holford agreed to dismiss other charges stemming from the November 2016 shooting where five people were struck by bullets from Dantzler’s gun inside Club Pure Ultra that was at 803 Main St. in Myrtle Beach. The city later revoked the club's business license.
"On Tuesday, multiple witnesses testified and evidence was presented, including a surveillance video from the club that showed Dantzler, unprovoked, pulling a gun and firing multiple shots into the crowded club before he ran out the front door," the release said.
Based on the facts of the case, it appeared one person was the intended target and the four other people injured were innocent bystanders.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the scene, assessing the situation and deemed the location safe for emergency personnel. Over 100 people were in the club and authorities found that many of them didn't see the shooting, weren't able to identify the shooter or were unwilling to identify him. Dantzler was eventually taken into custody.
Dantzler admitted he was responsible for the shooting, Holford said.
