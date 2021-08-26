A Myrtle Beach man has been identified in the deadly stabbing earlier this month, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.

Freddie Matthews, 38, was stabbed to death at a residence on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach, Edge said.

Officers responded to a stabbing that was reported inside a home on the 1300 block of Dunbar Street just before 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Myrtle Beach police report. When officers arrived on scene, the victim was located and transported to the hospital, where he died.

Ismail Omar Dickerson, 43, of Myrtle Beach is charged with murder in connection to the incident. Dickerson was arrested shortly after the incident once police were notified of his whereabouts, police said. Dickerson is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Dickerson was set to appear for a bond hearing on Aug. 19 but refused to attend despite being asked numerous times by officers.

No bail has been set for either charge.

Dickerson is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.