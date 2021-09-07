The body of a 40-year-old man was found in a neighborhood pool in a Market Common neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Christopher Skinner was found in his neighborhood pool about 8 a.m. Monday, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. He was transported to a hospital where he died of asphyxiation due to drowning just before 12:45 p.m.
Skinner's death was ruled accidental, Willard said.
