An Horry County jury recently convicted a 32-year-old Myrtle Beach man who had been charged in relation to a fatal double shooting, according to a news release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Calvin Durrell Ford was found guilty of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime Nov. 8, said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who, along with fellow senior assistant solicitor Josh Holford, prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office.
Judge Paul Burch handed down a sentence of life in prison.
“This prosecution would not have been possible if a few brave community members had not had the courage to speak up. I truly appreciate the courage they showed,” Walter said in the release. “I am also thankful for the hard work by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Detective Tiffany Whitmire.”
Another Myrtle Beach man, Aliga Campbell, was also tried with Ford, but jurors found him innocent in the 2016 deadly shooting.
Ford was found guilty of killing 27-year-old Marquis Jamal Burgess during a birthday celebration in July 2016 in the 1000 block of Warren Street in Myrtle Beach. Dameion Hakeem Alston, 26, was also shot and killed.
"Evidence showed Burgess was the intended target of the shooting," the release said.
