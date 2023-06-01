A 52-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing two charges connected to the criminal solicitation of a minor case.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department arrested Bryan Franklin Snead. Authorities said the suspect solicited people they believed to be minors for sex.
Snead was arrested on May 26 for one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
The Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case.
In a release, the office also announced another unrelated arrest. Richard Edward Mitchell, 54, of Bonneau, South Carolina, is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Investigators with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Mount Pleasant Police Department, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.