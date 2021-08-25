Myrtle Beach Police Vehicle

Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking

 Ian Livingston Brooking ian.brooking@myhorrynews.com

A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Michael Antonio Harris, 32, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, armed robbery, trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, manufacturing, and possession of cocaine.

Michael Antonio Harris

Michael Antonio Harris, 32, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, armed robbery, trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, manufacturing, and possession of cocaine. Harris is charged in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday, Aug. 22. Photo courtesy to Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North on Sunday around 9:30 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

According to the public index, Harris had a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. Jail records indicate that no bail was set for all charges.

Reach Ian Livingston Brooking at 843-248-6882 for any story ideas or news happening in your area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.