A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Michael Antonio Harris, 32, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, armed robbery, trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, manufacturing, and possession of cocaine.
Officers were called to a parking lot on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North on Sunday around 9:30 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
The name of the victim has not been released.
According to the public index, Harris had a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. Jail records indicate that no bail was set for all charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.