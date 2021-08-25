A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Michael Antonio Harris, 32, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, armed robbery, trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, manufacturing, and possession of cocaine.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North on Sunday around 9:30 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

According to the public index, Harris had a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. Jail records indicate that no bail was set for all charges.