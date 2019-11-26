A 42-year-old Myrtle Beach man Monday was arrested on a child pornography charge, according to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Ashley L. Pryor has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office took Pryor into custody. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, which is also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Pryor, the release said. Investigators say Pryor distributed child pornography.
The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
