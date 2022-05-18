A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after a shooting in Socastee on Tuesday morning that injured one person, according to police records.
The Horry County Police Department was called to Lake Park Drive about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting. Once on scene, police found a victim in her vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to a police report. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to HCPD.
After a "brief period of negotiation," Dale Kent Turner, 33, was taken into custody hours later near Highway 111 in Little River, police said.
Turner fired gunshots into an occupied vehicle causing great bodily injury, according to arrest warrants. Police were able to gather evidence through surveillance footage, witness statements and physical and forensic evidence, warrants state.
Turner is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a stolen pistol and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. Public index and jail records state he was also charged with second-degree domestic violence this week.
Turner is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Warrants state Turner has a criminal history and has been convicted of a violent crime, which makes it unlawful for him to possess a firearm.
Jail records state Turner was arrested in October and charged with second-degree domestic violence and malicious injury to personal property. The previous domestic violence charge is still pending, but the malicious injury charge was dismissed, according to the public index.
