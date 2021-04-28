Bond was not set during an initial court appearance Wednesday for a Myrtle Beach man charged in connection to a homicide that happened earlier in the week in the southern part of the city.

Ernest Elijah Lesesne, 26, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody Tuesday evening on unrelated charges before being charged in connection to the deadly shooting that killed 25-year-old William Wallace, also of Myrtle Beach. Lesesne was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Monday, Myrtle Beach Police Department officers were called to 210 Cedar Street for a possible overdose, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. After arriving on scene, officers found one victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and transported the victim to the hospital.

According to a police report, the victim, later identified as Wallace, was unconscious. Wallace was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by MBPD.

Judge Glenn V. Ohanesian could not set bond for Lesesne on Wednesday due to the nature of his charge. A future bond hearing will be held in general sessions.