The Myrtle Beach Mall sent out a release today saying that "out of an abundance of caution," the interior of the Mall, located at 10177 North Kings Highway, will be closed beginning tonight at 7 p.m. until further notice.
Mall management said that upon closing on Friday night, a deep cleaning will be initiated immediately, then again prior to the re-opening.
Exterior entrances from the parking lot into Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Books-a-Million, (and JCPenney) will remain open as long as those retailers continue to be open to the public.
