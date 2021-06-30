Levelz Bar and Grill was awarded $300,000 last week after settling a lawsuit against the city of Myrtle Beach for interfering with the business's contract with a prospective buyer.

The jury unanimously found the city guilty of improperly scuttling a sale of the shuttered club on 9th Avenue North, from proprietors Henry and Virginia Brewington to Natalie Litsey in 2015.

“The jury came back and ruled the city interfered with the contract of Natalie Litsey, who was going to buy the business,” said Tommy Brittain, the Brewingtons’ lawyer. “It returned a verdict of $500,000, but South Carolina Torts Act only allows $300,000 so the judge reduced it to that.”

The lawsuit also alleged that the city interfered with the commercial lease between Henry Brewington and the landlord Melvina Davis.

The two allegations were adjudicated separately, enabling the jury to exonerate the city of that claim while finding it culpable of interfering with the sale.

“The jury found that the city did not interfere with the contract with Ms. Davis,” said Brittain. “Though she died about two months ago, so she couldn’t testify.”

Reached for comment, Myrtle Beach Spokesman Mark Kruea said, "We don't have anything to add at this time."

Background

The lawsuit alleged that the city deployed police to conduct fishing expeditions at the club between Oct. 2014 and Jan. 2015 to designate it a public nuisance.

On Oct. 14, 2014, officers patrolled the club to “keep check,” finding marijuana on a patron, who was charged with simple possession.

Four days later, Henry Brewington received a suspended fine for selling a drink with sparklers that night, after officers responded to reports the bar was selling fireworks, which are banned in Myrtle Beach.

The city then issued an administrative violation on Dec. 14 following an investigation into liquor sales past 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police also arrested a patron in the bathroom for marijuana possession.

Police visits picked up again on Jan. 24, 2015.

According to the lawsuit, an officer pulled up to the club around 10 p.m. in a golf cart and told the Brewingtons “word on the street” was that a shooting in Conway was tied to their business.

Later that evening, an officer approached a vehicle near the club for “suspicious behavior,” citing an offender for simple possession after a search yielded a small amount of marijuana.

Half an hour later, from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., as many as ten officers at a time conducted multiple walkthroughs of the club.

At 1:07 a.m., an officer found marijuana on a patron in the restroom. Near 2:30 a.m., four officers re-entered but found nothing, then re-entered again five minutes later and left after checking a patron’s identification, which was valid.

Close to 3 a.m., officers arrested two women fighting by the storefront, as well as an intoxicated person in the roadway.

The jury did not adjudicate the validity of the city’s police deployments, though the narrative was presented for context.

Brewingtons meet with the city

On Jan. 26, 2015, the Brewingtons contacted PFC Virginia Robertson with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

When they met on Feb. 2, Robertson informed them the city and Horry County wished to shut down their club.

Three days later, the Brewingtons received a letter of public nuisance from the Solicitor for the 15th Judicial Circuit, alleging their business was being used for drug use and sales, as well as disturbances of the peace.

It told them they had “ten days to abate the nuisance.”

On Feb. 10, the letter was sent to Davis, the Brewingtons’ landlord, who on Feb. 13 notified them that the letter meant they had defaulted on their lease and gave them 10 days to vacate the premises.

On Feb. 15, a man was shot in front of the store next door in the early morning. (It was later determined the shooter had been hired to kill the victim, and was not related to the business.)

Two days later, the county filed a temporary injunction against the Brewingtons’ club.

On Feb. 20, a permanent injunction was granted.

The jury ruled that the city did not act improperly in notifying the Brewingtons’ landlord that their club had become a public nuisance and was being used to sell controlled substances.

The city interferes in a sale

Prior to meeting with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the Brewingtons on Jan. 27 sold the business to Natalie Litsey, who signed a $150,000 contract.

Davis, the Brewingtons’ landlord, approved of the lease transfer.

But sometime over the next month, the city got in contact with Litsey and dissuaded her from buying.

The city “interrogated her as to the business she intended to open in that location, what her relationship was to the Plaintiffs, whether she had appropriate licenses,” the lawsuit alleged, “and further misrepresented to Ms. Litsey that Plaintiff Business had been a problem location and that incidents that had occurred in proximity to their location were directly related to Plaintiff Business.”

After the deal fell through and the lease was terminated, the Brewingtons lost their business.

The jury ruled that the city committed tortious interference with the sale of the club to Litsey.

“Ms. Litsey stated that Lisa Robertson communicated to her that Plaintiff’s Business would be closed and she would not be able to operate the business if she complied with her contract,” the ruling read. “Ms. Litsey also stated that her decision to terminate the contract with Plaintiff was based on those communications.”

The city’s motion for a new trial was denied on the grounds that the verdict was not reached in undue prejudice.

“It was a vindication of the injustices that were done to the Brewingtons,” said Brittain, adding that he’s representing other clients bringing similar claims against the city. “I don’t know if the city will appeal, but my guess is they will.”