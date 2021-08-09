The city of Myrtle Beach is meeting with businesses about operating four properties on 9th Avenue North, according to Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Executive Director Lauren Clever.

The businesses at 505 and 507 9th Ave. North, which fall in the historic district, would be leased out but remain city-owned per the state designation. Historic tax credits would apply to investors who help renovate the properties, which must be held for at least five years.

The non-historic properties at 513 and 515 on 9th Ave. North could be sold or leased — though Clever said the city would prefer to sell.

Clever said the city has been marketing to businesses that will help “activate” the area during all hours of the day.

“We’re looking to continue what the brewery started,” Clever said, referring to the Grand Strand Brewery, which opened earlier this year.

Tradd Commercial Real Estate is brokering the deals, which have not been finalized. Tradd Senior Advisor Adam Cates said the city started meeting with businesses last weekend.

“We’ve had a good solid mix of people that have expressed interest,” Cates said. “I’ve had a couple small retail users, boutique type businesses. We really want to see if we can bring more tech industry.”

Cates said that Horry Telephone Cooperative has installed fiber broadband in the area, and that fast internet speeds should attract a diverse range of businesses.

He added that the city is looking to create an area where people can walk from work to commerce.

“We want to see people grabbing a beer at the brewing company after work or walking to Mrs. Fish for lunch,” he explained.

Leasing properties on 9th Ave. North is part of a larger revitalization effort downtown.

Within the historic district, the city will build a new theater and partner with Coastal Carolina University to put on productions and bring more young people downtown.

The city will apply for historic designation for the building. It will also build a new library.