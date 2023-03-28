There isn’t a plan D, said the owner of about 15 acres of land in The Market Common after the Myrtle Beach City Council rejected a proposal to add 203 rental townhomes and cottages.

“Our whole goal is to get more people into the center, you know, to shop and dine and promote those services,” Bob Penner said of his proposal for the corner of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard. “So far we’ve been successful but having a vacant parcel adjacent to it, that serves no purpose.”

Penner, the property owner since 2014, had asked the city to change The Market Common Master Plan eliminating the approved usage for a boutique hotel of about 100 rooms. By eliminating the hotel approval, the proposed change would have been to build out the area with townhomes, cottages, a swimming pool with a clubhouse, a parking garage and a dog park.

Penner said his representatives had tried to find a hotel willing to locate on the property since 2017, but it never materialized since the site is not oceanfront. He said he has also struggled to find retail willing to locate on the tract because it is not on Kings Highway or U.S. 17 Bypass with that inherent visibility.

Plan A for that tract of land was designated for a 181,000-square-foot retail development in the original 2005 plans for the area. Penner had asked for and received a change in the master plan to replace the retail space designation with a hotel to be surrounded by an area for future development. That was plan B.

Plan C, the rental units, was rejected after eight people from the community on the southern end of the beach spoke during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

Many residents were concerned about disrupting their lifestyle and increased traffic.

The development representative Walter Warren of Thomas & Hutton Engineering Company said a 90-plus page traffic study stated the development would not be a detriment to traffic flow.

Warren said had the original retail space moved forward, it would have caused seven times more traffic than the rental unit area.