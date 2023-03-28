There isn’t a plan D, said the owner of about 15 acres of land in The Market Common after the Myrtle Beach City Council rejected a proposal to add 203 rental townhomes and cottages.
“Our whole goal is to get more people into the center, you know, to shop and dine and promote those services,” Bob Penner said of his proposal for the corner of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard. “So far we’ve been successful but having a vacant parcel adjacent to it, that serves no purpose.”
Penner, the property owner since 2014, had asked the city to change The Market Common Master Plan eliminating the approved usage for a boutique hotel of about 100 rooms. By eliminating the hotel approval, the proposed change would have been to build out the area with townhomes, cottages, a swimming pool with a clubhouse, a parking garage and a dog park.
Penner said his representatives had tried to find a hotel willing to locate on the property since 2017, but it never materialized since the site is not oceanfront. He said he has also struggled to find retail willing to locate on the tract because it is not on Kings Highway or U.S. 17 Bypass with that inherent visibility.
Plan A for that tract of land was designated for a 181,000-square-foot retail development in the original 2005 plans for the area. Penner had asked for and received a change in the master plan to replace the retail space designation with a hotel to be surrounded by an area for future development. That was plan B.
Plan C, the rental units, was rejected after eight people from the community on the southern end of the beach spoke during the city council meeting on Tuesday.
Many residents were concerned about disrupting their lifestyle and increased traffic.
The development representative Walter Warren of Thomas & Hutton Engineering Company said a 90-plus page traffic study stated the development would not be a detriment to traffic flow.
Warren said had the original retail space moved forward, it would have caused seven times more traffic than the rental unit area.
The vision of the area was formed in the late 1990s when the U.S. Air Force closed its Myrtle Beach base. Developers broke ground for the core 106-acre Market Common area in 2004. The first master plan was approved in 2005 and changed at least 20 times since 2017, according to councilman Gregg Smith.
The master plan’s purpose was to reflect market needs and support the city, he said, pointing out some of the changes were made around the downturn in the real estate market in the late 2000s. At the time the plan had called for no single-family homes in the core area, but since the change then all of the single-family homes built have been bought.
“The rooftops are what’s needed to support the retailers that are out there, the restaurants that are there,” Warren said of building more residential units.
Penner pointed out there are 350,000 square feet of retail space in the original center of The Market Common and the Farrow and Phillis area is the last section designated for residential housing.
“We can build commercial all day, but if there aren’t enough people coming, living close there, to utilize it, it really doesn’t do any good,” Penner said. “Vacant space doesn’t help any of us.”
Councilmen Mike Lowder, Michael Chestnut and Phil Render all spoke about their own concerns about increased density in the area before voting.
“Bless our county representatives’ hearts. I don’t want our area turning into another Horry County,” Render said. “It seems, like you know with a lot of thought, I’ll give them that. It’s just the density is too great.”
Council agreed to deny the change in the master plan with only Mayor Brenda Bethune and councilman Smith voting in favor of the change.
Before coming to council, the city’s planning commission and the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority had both approved the project.
After the meeting, Penner said there isn’t a backup plan in place for the property.
As of now, the master plan still allows for a boutique hotel to be built on a section of the 15 acres surrounded by “future development” undesignated land. Ken May, the city’s planning and zoning director said if Penner wants to build anything else in the “future development” section he would still have to get approval from the city council.
Retired Col. Buddy Styers of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority said there is a six-acre section on the back side of the property Penner owns. He said that six acres is owned by Horry County and has been deemed contaminated by the Air Force. Styers said it is being monitored by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
When the based closed, Styers said, the Air Force agreed to be responsible for any contaminates in an area that was once used as a fuel farm. He said the Air Force had estimated the area would be contaminated for about 30 years.
A fuel farm was an area on bases used for aviation fuel storage tanks and may have included storage for other petroleum products.
Penner and Warren said the 15 acres that they want to develop has been deemed safe from contamination.
Had the development be approved, Warren said it would have contained 203 townhomes and cottages ranging in size from about 1,350 square feet to about 1,560 square feet. He said each would have always been long-term rental units and would have rented for about $2,300 monthly.
