Myrtle Beach city leaders used broad strokes in a two-day planning session beginning Thursday.
The purpose of the meetings, Mayor Brenda Bethune said, is to plan for the coming year, prioritize objectives and to dream.
“If you want big things to happen, you have to dream big,” she said to city council members. “Over the next two days I’m going to challenge everyone to think big, dream big.”
One item discussed included the city’s technology centered co-working space, eMYRge.
The city is currently renovating a city-owned building in the 500 block of 9th Avenue North to be used as a co-working space for entrepreneurs and technology-based startups. People can apply to the city to rent space in the building for as little as $50 a month.
Assistant City Manager Fox Simmons said HTC has offered the city $250,000 to provide servers and other technology in the building that’s part of the city’s Arts and Innovation District.
In exchange for the money and services, Simmons said, HTC is asking to be the exclusive technology provider for the space, naming rights with HTC on the exterior and interior of the building, the right to use HTC’s technology partnership with the city in it’s advertising and emails, and free use of the space to hold social gatherings each quarter. Simmons said he will formerly present the HTC offer to the city council at the regular meeting on Tuesday.
HTC began as Horry Telephone Cooperative in 1952 and now offers internet, digital cable, managed networks and business solutions services.
Lauren Clever said there are at least 30 people interested in spots in the eMYRge center with another 10 interested in the four available pod spaces. Clever is a city staffer who had been the executive director of the defunct Downtown Redevelopment Corporation.
In addition to the HTC offer, city leaders reviewed the priorities they had set for last year. Each council member agreed the priorities haven’t changed from last year.
Leading off the list is public safety followed by economic development, infrastructure maintenance, enhanced communications and improved quality of life.
City Manager John Pedersen told the council he could not offer a “clear financial picture” for the coming year because city finances are dependent on several court cases. Among the cases are those involving Horry County that seeks to collect hospitality fees within the city limits and questioning the city’s plans on the former Air Force base that have halted the city’s efforts to issue bonds.
Pedersen said he could not say if taxes would go up until some of the cases are resolved. He added the three mill tax increase last year netted the city less money than it spent on the city’s commitment to add police officers and retain the current officers.
The city’s crime rate has continued to decline, Pedersen said, but there are challenges looming for public safety. The challenges include, he said, the opioid crisis, the need to replace aging equipment and being prepared for a growing population.
Council member Mike Lowder asked the staff to determine if the city needs more officers in the fire department since eight to 10 personnel are on beach patrol duty every day in the summer. When the personnel work on the beach, he said, they are paid overtime pay.
He asked the city’s staff to see if there could be cost saving and a quality of life issue for fire department personnel if there is a team dedicated to beach patrol.
Lowder’s son is a firefighter with the city.
Additionally, Pedersen said the city is focused on economic development with plans of hiring an economic development officer the council had approved last year.
Pedersen said a challenge the city is facing involves some of the zoning regulations that are “too focused on controlling” and the city may need to consider taking a more proactive approach to encouraging business development. Proactive steps, changing some of the zoning regulations, would require more study and discussions that could occur in the coming year.
But, Pedersen said the city could take swifter action by offering incentives to businesses in underdeveloped areas between 29th Avenue North and 29th Avenue South from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard. The incentives include zero-interest loans and vouchers for property improvements.
“If property is going to be developed anyway, we are giving money away,” he cautioned about the incentives being limited to areas that need it rather than making the incentives citywide.
Pedersen also asked the city council to consider making development along the Intracoastal Waterway an economic development priority.
“The community has an incredible opportunity to develop two completely unique waterfront experiences – the beach and the Intracoastal Waterway,” he said of the focus historically centered on the oceanfront when the waterway area offers areas that could be used for parks, walking trails and commercial areas. He said if the city delays focusing on the waterway, it could be developed with residential property shutting the city out of any development possibilities.
Also, the council reviewed the work of the Beach Advisory Committee and its recommendations on allowing a few more commercial ventures on the beach.
Currently the city has three areas designated for jet ski and sailing rentals (near 29th Avenue South, 3rd Avenue South and 8th Avenue North) but Downwind Sails is the only company providing the services on the south end.
Pedersen pointed out the city does not allow for weddings on the beach “if there is money involved.” Some people do marry on the beach, pay a photographer and minister but lie about it when informed of the city’s code, he said.
“This could be a missed opportunity,” he said. “When people get married, they go back to where they were married later, vacation there.”
Steve Taylor of the advisory committee said weddings could be permitted but he said the committee is cautious about allowing too many commercial activities on the beach.
“I don’t think we want people approaching people on the beach selling stuff, photographs, time shares,” Taylor said. “But I think we could become a wedding destination.”
Discussions on Friday are scheduled to include the Family Justice Center, Community Development Block Grants, a rail trail and business license standardization. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center located at 971 Canal St.
According to the agenda, the Friday meeting is to be capped off with the council giving Pedersen specific direction and reaffirming the strategic initiatives.
