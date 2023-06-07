The Myrtle Beach City Council will have second and final reading next week on its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Though the $358.2 million budget is one of the city’s largest ever, it is not calling for a property tax increase.

At the council’s monthly workshop Tuesday morning, city chief financial officer Michelle Shumpert said the budget keeps the city’s service standards at a high peak even with conservative revenue projections. She said the budget was kept at a reasonable level and is very fluid depending on the economic conditions at the time.

Shumpert said accommodations in the city are down this year but hospitality and tourism development fees are up, indicating visitors are changing their spending habits. She said consumers are changing how they buy things but are not scrimping on taking vacations.

“It looks like we’re going to end this fiscal year on a strong note,” Shumpert said, adding next year looks like it will be just as good. “We will probably end up with $13 million in the fund balance over what is projected in the budget.”

Mayor Brenda Bethune said the numbers show that the type of visitors heading to the city is changing.

“We’re getting the right people here who are spending more money,” Bethune said.

Shumpert said despite what some economists are saying, most indicators look like there will be no end-of-the year recession. She said some things are down but the national job market is as strong as it’s ever been.

But if things take a turn for the worst, Shumpert said the city can resort to actions it took during the last recession and during the Covid pandemic era.

“We will freeze spending, freeze vacancies and freeze non-essential operating expenditures,” she said.

Councilmember Phil Render said the budget does a good job of looking after the city’s basic economic needs.

“We have a TR2 economy—tourism, real estate and retirees,” he said. “This will be the most consequential council vote in 10 years.”