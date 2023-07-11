Under a new ordinance, an event space in the downtown section of the city of Myrtle Beach can’t be open to the public or have more than 70 people in attendance.
This distinction was passed unanimously Tuesday by the Myrtle Beach city council.
The downtown C7 zone is essentially along Broadway Street and is bounded by residential houses and the Arts and Innovation District.
The new ordinance separates the terms “banquet hall” and “event space.” The main difference between the two is that a banquet hall has a full-service kitchen operated by the facility and an event space does not.
An event space can only host functions that are not open to the public such as for family reunions, receptions, weddings or corporate functions. There cannot be a cover charge or dance parties, raves or anything that mimics a nightclub with loud music.
Both a banquet hall and event space can include onsite consumption of alcohol with the proper permits.
In other council business
The council approved the assessment roll 2023-24 for the Municipal Improvement District for the downtown area.
The MID was set up in 2022 to fund improvements in the area that stretches from 21st Avenue North to 11th Avenue South and includes Broadway Street and the Arts and Innovation District.
Commercial properties in the district will have an annual assessment of an extra one percent of the property’s assessed value which is equivalent to 10 mills. For example, a $1 million property will pay an extra $600 a year.
City finance director Michelle Shumpert said the assessment is projected to bring in $650,000 this coming year.
The money is slated to go to the Ambassador Program, events and marketing, special projects and planning and research.
Councilmember Phil Render said last year he was hesitant about putting a lot of money into the Ambassador Program but after talking to a lot of people, he feels more comfortable about their roles downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.