Myrtle Beach has a new budget that includes property tax increases, more city employees and fee hikes.

Myrtle Beach city council approved the $292 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which will begin July 1.

Most of spending in the budget is targeted at public safety, with 25 new police officer positions in addition to 22 other new positions spread across the city’s other departments.

In addition to adding to the force, the new budget gives the city police and fire department employees pay raises making them the highest paid in the state.

The budget also includes a property tax hike from 78 mills to 88 mills. The 10-mill property tax increase means if a city resident owns and lives in a home valued at $250,000, it will cost an extra $100 annually in city property taxes. Commercial property owners are also on the hook for an extra $600 annually for property valued at $1 million.

The budget also includes a hike in the monthly utility bill by about 5%. The increase is for water, sewer and stormwater fees.

Additionally, the city’s nearly 990 employees will each be getting a pay bump.

Overall, minimum wage goes from $12.71 to $15.75 or $26,436 to $32,760 annually.

Other than minimum wage employees, the city operates under three different pay grades – general, police department and fire department.

There are about 420 employees who fall under the general pay grade and each will be getting about 7% or $3,567 more annually.

The city’s police will be getting a 12.18% pay bump, or about $6,446 annually. The city’s firefighters will be getting a 5.68% pay increase or about $3,710 annually.

The city recently conducted a wage and compensation study with other cities and city staff determined Myrtle Beach’s employees were underpaid. The city is abiding with the seven-year police recruitment and retention plan calling for 10 new officers annually.

The operating and capital improvements for the coming fiscal year include $6.6 million at the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, $16.2 million for projects in the Arts and Innovation District and $7.9 million for stormwater projects.