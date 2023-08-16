Three firefighters were treated for injuries after working an Ocean Boulevard resort fire in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday morning, Myrtle Beach Fire Department said.
The building was evacuated and authorities ask that the public avoid the area between 8th Avenue South and 10th Avenue South along Ocean Boulevard.
MBFD and Horry County Fire Rescue were on scene of the fire at the Captain's Quarters Resort at 901 S. Ocean Blvd.
"Crews are working diligently to confirm the fire has been fully extinguished," MBFD stated in a Facebook post.
Three firefighters were treated for minor medical issues and no civilians were injured, the department said.
