Ocean Boulevard resort fire

Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue firefighters work a fire at 901 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. Photo courtesy MBFR

Three firefighters were treated for injuries after working an Ocean Boulevard resort fire in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday morning, Myrtle Beach Fire Department said.

The building was evacuated and authorities ask that the public avoid the area between 8th Avenue South and 10th Avenue South along Ocean Boulevard.

MBFD and Horry County Fire Rescue were on scene of the fire at the Captain's Quarters Resort at 901 S. Ocean Blvd. 

"Crews are working diligently to confirm the fire has been fully extinguished," MBFD stated in a Facebook post.

Three firefighters were treated for minor medical issues and no civilians were injured, the department said.

Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com. Follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.