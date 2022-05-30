530 memorial day vet march_JM01.JPG

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association holds a Battlefield Cross Ceremony off Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The ceremony includes placing a rifle, helmet, boots and dog tags in a place of honor to remember those who have died in service. The ceremony ends with a prayer and taps. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

As "Taps" echoed throughout downtown Myrtle Beach on Monday morning, veterans and their families kept their eyes focused on the battlefield cross placed before them.

A pair of combat boots, a set of dog tags and a helmet placed atop a rifle create the battlefield cross, symbolizing the end of a soldier’s journey.

“There’s something eerily, symbolically beautiful about the battlefield cross composed of the core components of the troop,” said Commander Joshua Marshall of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. 

530 memorial day vet march_JM02.JPG

The Jack Platt Veterans’ March is held on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Monday. After the march, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association held a Battlefield Cross Ceremony. Platt, who had been instrumental in organizing the march, died on Aug. 9, 2021. Platt served in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

For veterans and their families, Monday is important.

“It’s not a three-day weekend for me,” Lolly Brown said. “It’s a sacrifice that men and women laid down their lives for us to be able to live the life we’re living today. I think the greatest sacrifice anybody can give is their life.”

Brown’s father was Petty Officer John “Jack” Platt, a World War II veteran. Brown said her father believed all veteran’s deserved their day so he decided to march down Ocean Boulevard to honor those that had given the ultimate sacrifice.

“He didn’t care if he got arrested,” she laughed.

530 memorial day vet march_JM03.JPG

Lolly Brown watches the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association in a Battlefield Cross Ceremony. Brown is Jack Platt’s daughter. Platt, who had been instrumental in organizing the Memorial Day march, died on Aug. 9, 2021. Platt served in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. The march is now named in his honor. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Platt’s initiative turned into an annual event, with veterans marching along Ocean Boulevard followed by the Battlefield Cross Ceremony. 

Brown said her father was one of the most patriotic people she’s ever known.

“As he got older, he came to live with me and he told me that he would not move into the house until I put an American flag up,” she said.

At last year’s ceremony, Platt’s passion for those who served was visible as he recited a poem he had written in 1946 while he was hospitalized.

“He was a great poet,” his daughter said.

Platt passed away on Aug. 9, 2021 at the age of 93. In honor of his legacy, the city of Myrtle Beach changed the name of the ceremony to the Jack Platt Veteran’s March and Battlefield Cross Ceremony. Brown said she and the rest of the family were moved by the honor. 

“If he was here today, I think he’d be bawling,” she said. “It’s just such an honor. I can’t even describe it.”

0531 memorial day_JM10.JPG

World War II veteran Jack Platt is salutes the Battlefield Cross off Ocean Boulevard on Memorial Day. About 100 people attended the event, which Platt conceived. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Platt was at sea when it was announced the war had ended. The message came through teletype and Platt had a copy of the historic announcement made.

The message came in on September 2, 1945 – one day before Platt’s 18th birthday.

“They were kids. They were just kids going in to fight that war,” Brown said.

That message was later presented to the admiral of the Pacific Fleet when Platt went to Hawaii to honor World War II veterans. Brown said the message now hangs on the wall in the admiral’s office in Pearl Harbor.

0531 memorial day_JM08.JPG

World War II veteran Jack Platt is embraced before the Battlefield Cross Ceremony off Ocean Boulevard on Memorial Day. About 100 people attended the event, which Platt conceived. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Platt’s legacy stretches within his family, with five generations of his family in attendance for Monday’s ceremony.

“He just exuded military and we all respected him,” Brown said. “I just know that every day that I get up, I know it’s because of my dad and everybody like him.”

Jack Platt Veterans’ March and Battlefield Cross Ceremony in Myrtle Beach

1 of 16

