As "Taps" echoed throughout downtown Myrtle Beach on Monday morning, veterans and their families kept their eyes focused on the battlefield cross placed before them.

A pair of combat boots, a set of dog tags and a helmet placed atop a rifle create the battlefield cross, symbolizing the end of a soldier’s journey.

“There’s something eerily, symbolically beautiful about the battlefield cross composed of the core components of the troop,” said Commander Joshua Marshall of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

For veterans and their families, Monday is important.

“It’s not a three-day weekend for me,” Lolly Brown said. “It’s a sacrifice that men and women laid down their lives for us to be able to live the life we’re living today. I think the greatest sacrifice anybody can give is their life.”

Brown’s father was Petty Officer John “Jack” Platt, a World War II veteran. Brown said her father believed all veteran’s deserved their day so he decided to march down Ocean Boulevard to honor those that had given the ultimate sacrifice.

“He didn’t care if he got arrested,” she laughed.

Platt’s initiative turned into an annual event, with veterans marching along Ocean Boulevard followed by the Battlefield Cross Ceremony.

Brown said her father was one of the most patriotic people she’s ever known.

“As he got older, he came to live with me and he told me that he would not move into the house until I put an American flag up,” she said.

At last year’s ceremony, Platt’s passion for those who served was visible as he recited a poem he had written in 1946 while he was hospitalized.

“He was a great poet,” his daughter said.

Platt passed away on Aug. 9, 2021 at the age of 93. In honor of his legacy, the city of Myrtle Beach changed the name of the ceremony to the Jack Platt Veteran’s March and Battlefield Cross Ceremony. Brown said she and the rest of the family were moved by the honor.