The city of Myrtle Beach has hired a former Georgetown Police Department chief as its director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the city announced Tuesday.

Kelvin Waites joins the city with more than 24 years of experience in law enforcement in Horry and Georgetown counties. The new position was funded by the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget and Waites will work with city leaders to “develop the strategy and action plan needed to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion goals” for Myrtle Beach, according to the city.

“I’m excited about working with staff and getting to know everyone here at the City of Myrtle Beach,” Waites said of his new position. “We want to reflect the community that we serve and build a sense of belonging and mutual support. Celebrating our diversity, fostering equity and seeking inclusion in the conversation are desirable goals.”

The new position will also promote “best practices in equity and assist the city’s long-term transformational change.”

“Kelvin’s impressive record of community service and professional experience made him the standout candidate,” said City Manager Fox Simons. “He has dynamic communication and leadership skills, a passion for collaboration and organizational management expertise that make him an asset to the city and our staff.”

Waites holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Charleston Southern University and has received certification from the University of South Florida’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace Program. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Drug Unit Commander Academy, both in Quantico, Virginia.

His previous experience includes Military Intelligence Corps’ Morse interceptor, criminal investigator for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, criminal investigative sergeant and lieutenant of enforcement for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputy chief of police for the Horry County Police Department, captain of operations and chief of police for the Georgetown Police Department, and executive director of AMIkids Georgetown, a nonprofit that provides housing and assistance for young men involved with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.