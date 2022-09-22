“All it takes is all you’ve got.”

Those words from the late Myrtle Beach High School coach Rivers Lynch were repeated as the 10-court facility at the high school was renamed the Rivers Lynch Tennis Center Wednesday afternoon.

Lynch is synonymous with Myrtle Beach High School tennis, where he helped guide the boys and girls tennis programs to a combined 12 state championships from the 1990s to 2019. The last state championship title was won by the boys’ team two weeks after he died.

People gathered at the newly named tennis center to honor Lynch’s legacy, hearing from school and city officials as well as Lynch’s widow, Teresa.

“We want you to remember what he stood for,” said Teresa Lynch.

She shared stories of how her late husband used lifelong skills in tennis – one of five sports he coached at Myrtle Beach - to provide lifelong lessons for his student-athletes. One of those lessons came from a towel inscribed with a message.

“No crying, no whining, no cussing, no fussing. We don’t to hear it. Tell it to the towel,” she recalled. “You can remember that the rest of your life. You can express your emotions but you don’t need to do it in front of everyone.”

Sometimes Lynch didn’t even need objects to teach lifelong lessons. His smile alone did that.

Jenny Kelly was a part of Lynch’s early dominance, joining the team as a 7th grader in 1990, winning six straight state championships. One of the biggest lessons she took from her playing days was how a smile could go a long way.

“It drew you in,” she said of Lynch’s smile. “It encouraged you to smile back and I think that’s important for a lot of high school kids who are maybe insecure or have anxiety. To see a smiling face means the world to a lot of people.”

Travis Minter, sports booster club president for Myrtle Beach High School, described Lynch as the epitome of a high school booster.

“For 50 years, he spent countless hours of coaching various sports, orchestrating travel, fundraising through sports, mentoring student athletes, dealing with parents and winning,” Minter said.