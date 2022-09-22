“All it takes is all you’ve got.”
Those words from the late Myrtle Beach High School coach Rivers Lynch were repeated as the 10-court facility at the high school was renamed the Rivers Lynch Tennis Center Wednesday afternoon.
Lynch is synonymous with Myrtle Beach High School tennis, where he helped guide the boys and girls tennis programs to a combined 12 state championships from the 1990s to 2019. The last state championship title was won by the boys’ team two weeks after he died.
People gathered at the newly named tennis center to honor Lynch’s legacy, hearing from school and city officials as well as Lynch’s widow, Teresa.
“We want you to remember what he stood for,” said Teresa Lynch.
She shared stories of how her late husband used lifelong skills in tennis – one of five sports he coached at Myrtle Beach - to provide lifelong lessons for his student-athletes. One of those lessons came from a towel inscribed with a message.
“No crying, no whining, no cussing, no fussing. We don’t to hear it. Tell it to the towel,” she recalled. “You can remember that the rest of your life. You can express your emotions but you don’t need to do it in front of everyone.”
Sometimes Lynch didn’t even need objects to teach lifelong lessons. His smile alone did that.
Jenny Kelly was a part of Lynch’s early dominance, joining the team as a 7th grader in 1990, winning six straight state championships. One of the biggest lessons she took from her playing days was how a smile could go a long way.
“It drew you in,” she said of Lynch’s smile. “It encouraged you to smile back and I think that’s important for a lot of high school kids who are maybe insecure or have anxiety. To see a smiling face means the world to a lot of people.”
Travis Minter, sports booster club president for Myrtle Beach High School, described Lynch as the epitome of a high school booster.
“For 50 years, he spent countless hours of coaching various sports, orchestrating travel, fundraising through sports, mentoring student athletes, dealing with parents and winning,” Minter said.
Alec Marinaro, current head coach for the Seahawks tennis teams, was one of those student-athletes to play under Lynch at Myrtle Beach. The Seahawks were just coming off a third consecutive state title in 2008 when Marinaro decided to join the program in 8th grade.
“Knowing him and knowing the impact he had on the boys before me is what made me want to be on the team,” Marinaro said. “He made you feel like you wanted to be a part of it.”
When Lynch passed away in late April of 2019, the Seahawks were preparing for the postseason, looking for their first title in a decade.
Two days after Lynch passed, the Seahawks began their playoff run, defeating then-defending state champion Hilton Head 6-0. The Seahawks ultimately pushed their way back to the state title game.
Then-freshman Rivers Cahill, Lynch’s grandson, would be the one to seal the championship for the Seahawks as they took down A.C. Flora 6-0.
“It was a huge deal to me and my family,” Cahill reflected. “To us, it was all kind of a blur but after we won, all the emotions poured out. Super tired, dead, excited, like everything you can think of.”
Through his grandfather’s lessons, Cahill guided the Seahawks back to another state title earlier this year, capping off his senior year with another championship.
“Just always work hard, always be good on the court, always be fair and good things will happen to you,” he said.
Cahill now attends Coastal Carolina University and said whenever he comes back to visit the tennis center, he’ll do so with a big smile.
“Every time I walk through here, I’ll be super excited and thrilled,” he said.
There is a temporary sign outside of the now Rivers Lynch Tennis Center on the grounds of the high school. Myrtle Beach Athletic Director John Cahill said a permanent sign along with a decorative archway will be installed within the next four months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.