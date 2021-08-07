A stretch of property facing Kings Highway at 82nd Parkway the focus some Grande Dunes residents. The Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition, made of Grande Dunes community members, filed an injunction against the city to stop a gasoline station from being constructed there. The property is directly across 82nd Parkway from McDonald’s and Waxing the City, which are on the edge of the Village Shops at Grande Dunes. The shopping center includes Publix, Starbucks and various other shops. The property is caddy corner from the Kings Highway location of Hook & Barrel restaurant and Croissants Bakery and Bistro. The rear of the property abuts Grande Dunes’ Living Dunes neighborhood. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition has filed an injunction against the city of Myrtle Beach to prevent further consideration of a gas station near the Grande Dunes planned unit development.
If approved, the gas station would sit on the corner of North Kings Highway and 82nd Parkway, outside the Living Dunes portion of the neighborhood.
Plaintiffs, which include 24 members of the Grand Dunes community, are challenging the city’s ruling that gas stations can be considered retail under the city’s PUD ordinance.
They allege that the neighborhood would “suffer immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage in the absence of an injunction.”
“It can be fairly presumed that the gas station would continue to negatively affect Plaintiff, their health, livability, and their property values by constructing a gas station adjacent to Plaintiff’s residential homes,” the complaint read.
The complaint argues that the city should have suspended the approval process when plaintiffs filed an appeal with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
Instead, the city’s Community Appearance Board, the last voting board in the approval process, placed the item on Thursday’s agenda. The item was removed after the complaint was filed.
If CAB had moved forward, it could have given final approval to the project while still under appeal.
The complaint cites the city’s policy of staying the approval process when an item is appealed, unless “a stay would cause imminent peril to life or property.”
“There is no allegation that a stay would cause imminent period to life or poverty,” the complaint read. “Because the CAB approach would potentially grant vested rights to this development, it becomes a legal proceeding that should be stayed by the filing of the BZA appeal.”
Both sides now await a ruling from BZA and the 15th Circuit Court.
City Spokesman Mark Kruea declined to comment, citing pending litigation. CAB and WMG Development, the property owner and development, are also defendants in the filing.
The property is across 82nd Parkway from the Village Shops at Grande Dunes. The shopping center includes Publix grocery store, McDonald's, Starbucks and Waxing the City salon. It is across North Kings Highway from Hook & Barrel restaurant and Croissants Bakery & Bistro.
