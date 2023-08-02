Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
The Myrtle Beach golf industry and community at large lost one of its longtime contributors and leaders on Tuesday.
Jack Himmelsbach followed his older brother Paul to the Grand Strand from the Northeast and worked alongside him for about four decades in businesses and ventures that helped the golf industry grow.
He died on Tuesday at the age of 75.
Himmelsbach was inducted into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame last September in a ceremony at Pine Lakes Country Club, where the Hall of Fame Garden resides. Paul Himmelsbach was inducted in 2011.
“He was my partner and the company chief financial officer in all my businesses,” Paul Himmelsbach said of his brother Wednesday. “His contributions to the community in his various roles was legendary. He was fun, loving and a brilliant guy, and he loved golf.”
Jack Himmelsbach’s contributions to the area extend beyond golf. His involvement dates back to about 1980, and he was managing partner of Glens Golf Group, the developer and operator of Heather Glen Golf Links, Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Club and Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club.
He served as managing partner and had a role in the design and building of the courses. The company also operated Possum Trot Golf Club.
Read the full story here.
