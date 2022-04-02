It’s sizzling, popping and hopping again as the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns to Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place after a two-year hiatus.
There are more than 50 food truck vendors dishing up food from deep fried Oreos to shrimp po’boys.
Mike Chestnut, city councilman and owner of Big Mike’s Soul Food, looked at the line in front of his station during the festival.
“I’m just glad to see people coming out and enjoying themselves,” he said, noting his restaurant was in Southern Living magazine recently. “People are coming to town, not just for us. But, I mean, they’re coming to town to get to the beach.”
Chestnut has seen some familiar faces come by but also ran into festival newcomers Reginald Thomas, a state senator from Lexington, Kentucky, and his wife Vela McClam-Thomas, originally from Lake City.
While at the festival, Thomas had a shrimp po’boy from Six in a Ness while his wife had a Polish hot dog from Pulaski Deli. The couple stopped by Chestnut’s setup Friday night after getting a whiff and promised to come back Saturday.
“We’re not going to eat one of those big turkey legs,” McClam-Thomas chuckled. “We are going to have the corn fritters, the collard greens and we’re going to have some fried fish.”
The festival continues through 5 p.m. Sunday. The site is sandwiched between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th avenues north. It is free to attend.
“I also think that it exposes the food trucks to a great city and hopefully would encourage some of them to open a brick-and-mortar location in the city,” fellow city councilman John Krajc said of the festival.
Krajc added that food trucks take food to “a different level.”
“Food is not only scientific, food can be art,” Krajc said.
In recent years, the city has pressed hard to revitalize downtown Myrtle Beach, an idea McClam-Thomas has noticed. As a former travel agent, she recalled some folks didn’t want to come to Myrtle Beach, but that’s changing.
“Look at the diversity,” she said. “The diversity of food. The diversity of people. The diversity of music. The diversity of age. And, what better backdrop? The ocean.”
The Rev. Timothy McCray agreed with McClam-Thomas.
“We crave on that here in the city,” he said. “Seeing that tonight is awesome and looking forward for the rest of the week, different ages, different gender, people just coming to have a good time.”
