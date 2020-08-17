427foodtruck_JM05.JPG

The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival fills the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. The festival continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring more than 50 food trucks, a cornhole tournament and a rock climbing wall. Oracle Blue and Tru Sol are scheduled to perform on Sunday. The pavilion place is located off Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue North. Admission is free. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

This year’s Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival that was postponed until the fall has been cancelled, according to the event’s Facebook page and city officials.

Food trucks were originally set to return to the former Pavilion site downtown April 3-5 for the fourth annual festival before the three-day event’s dates were pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the current SC Governor’s Executive Order and out of an abundance of caution for our community and visitors, the City of Myrtle Beach has decided to cancel the Oct. 30 & 31 and Nov. 1 event,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

“Once things begin to normalize and possible dates for 2021 are discussed, we will update everyone.

"Until then, stay safe!”

