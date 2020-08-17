The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival fills the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. The festival continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring more than 50 food trucks, a cornhole tournament and a rock climbing wall. Oracle Blue and Tru Sol are scheduled to perform on Sunday. The pavilion place is located off Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue North. Admission is free. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com