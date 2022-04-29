Lloyd ‘Thad’ Bowman is taking valuable lessons on bettering himself as he prepares for the next chapter of his life.
“I thought I was indestructible,” Bowman said.
Bowman, a firefighter and a paramedic for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, is planning on retiring in October after nearly 25 years of service.
Bowman will also be taking the honor of Firefighter of the Year with him into retirement. He was awarded the honor by the Chicora Rotary Club at Dunes Golf and Beach Club Friday. Firefighter Mark Walsh, engineer Joe Friedman and Lt. Brian Whittington were also nominated for the award.
For the award, Bowman receives a $1,000 check, along with gift cards to restaurants and miniature golf passes. The three runners-up will also take home restaurant gift cards and miniature golf passes, as well as checks for $250 each.
When asked what his first purchase would be, Bowman laughed, saying he wasn’t sure and the money would probably just end up going to the bank.
Lt. Steve McInerney nominated Bowman for the award. Bowman was McInerney’s mentor.
“We enjoyed a lot of good times, a lot of bad times, but most importantly, we helped more people than I can keep track of,” McInerney said.
During their time together, McInerney recalled how Bowman always had a calmness about him, no matter the type of call for service they received.
“Our rules may have changed throughout the years, but he is still that calm, reassuring voice I need,” McInerney said of Bowman.
Bowman said the nomination itself came as a shock.
“I do my job to do my job and help others, not really looking for the recognition,” he said.
Bowman said his passion for being a firefighter started at a young age, becoming a volunteer firefighter at the age of 19 in a small town just outside of Richmond, Virginia. He eventually made his way to the Myrtle Beach area, working with Horry County Fire Rescue for two years before beginning a near-23-year career with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
During that time, Bowman said he learned a lot about himself, especially with self-discipline. He added in the past year, he made the call to get help regarding post-traumatic stress and his mental health.
“I didn’t think it would happen to me but I did realize before it was too late that I needed to get help,” Bowman said, adding he goes to a first responders counseling agency in Charleston which has done wonders for him.
Through his journey with battling traumatic issues and bettering his mental health, Bowman said he learned a great deal about self-control
“I learned how to deal with stuff that was bothering me over the years,” he said.
With the next chapter of his life starting in less than six months, Bowman said he’s going to miss the camaraderie that comes with being a firefighter.
“That’s the best part of life is being with your brothers and sisters in the firehouse and joking and cutting up and just totally being together with everybody,” he said.
Once he officially retires from the department, Bowman will move over to Alligator Adventure and work with the anti-venom unit at the park. Bowman has experience in that line of work, having been part of the venomous bite response team for the fire department.
While venomous snake bite calls may not be a top call for service, Bowman said they happen more often than one thinks. McInerney recalled a time when Bowman responded to what was described as “the worst Gaboon Viper bite that will ever be recorded.” Bowman played an integral role, helping save aWilmington, North Carolina man’s life by using 44 vials of anti-venom, more than four times needed dosage for the most moderate and severe bites.
Bowman said the patient has made a full recovery.
As Bowman bids farewell to his firefighting career, he encourages his colleagues as well as future firefighters to keep working hard but also stay focused on their mental health.
“If you’re having issues, you need to ask for help,” Bowman said.
