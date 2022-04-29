Lloyd ‘Thad’ Bowman is taking valuable lessons on bettering himself as he prepares for the next chapter of his life.

“I thought I was indestructible,” Bowman said.

Bowman, a firefighter and a paramedic for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, is planning on retiring in October after nearly 25 years of service.

Bowman will also be taking the honor of Firefighter of the Year with him into retirement. He was awarded the honor by the Chicora Rotary Club at Dunes Golf and Beach Club Friday. Firefighter Mark Walsh, engineer Joe Friedman and Lt. Brian Whittington were also nominated for the award.

For the award, Bowman receives a $1,000 check, along with gift cards to restaurants and miniature golf passes. The three runners-up will also take home restaurant gift cards and miniature golf passes, as well as checks for $250 each.

When asked what his first purchase would be, Bowman laughed, saying he wasn’t sure and the money would probably just end up going to the bank.

Lt. Steve McInerney nominated Bowman for the award. Bowman was McInerney’s mentor.

“We enjoyed a lot of good times, a lot of bad times, but most importantly, we helped more people than I can keep track of,” McInerney said.

During their time together, McInerney recalled how Bowman always had a calmness about him, no matter the type of call for service they received.

“Our rules may have changed throughout the years, but he is still that calm, reassuring voice I need,” McInerney said of Bowman.

Bowman said the nomination itself came as a shock.

“I do my job to do my job and help others, not really looking for the recognition,” he said.

Bowman said his passion for being a firefighter started at a young age, becoming a volunteer firefighter at the age of 19 in a small town just outside of Richmond, Virginia. He eventually made his way to the Myrtle Beach area, working with Horry County Fire Rescue for two years before beginning a near-23-year career with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.