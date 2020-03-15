A Myrtle Beach firefighter is self-quarantined after a “tertiary contact” with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus.
The firefighter did not come in direct contact with the patient, but someone in his immediate family had limited contact with the patient, according to a news release from the city of Myrtle Beach.
Officials said none of the city’s personnel or equipment has had direct contact with the patient.
On Sunday morning, Grand Strand Medical Center announced the patient tested positive for the disease at the hospital. It was the first coronavirus case in the county.
So far, 28 cases have been confirmed statewide, including three in Horry.
The city of Myrtle Beach joined other local governments in declaring a state of emergency due to concerns over the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.