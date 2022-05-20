Danielle Dougherty comes from a firefighter family. 

“My dad was a fire chief when I was very young so he brought us around all the time to the firehouses,” she recalled of becoming a volunteer firefighter at 16 years old in Ramsey, New Jersey. “It’s just something that’s comfortable to me.”

New Myrtle Beach Firefighter Danielle M. Dougherty gets her badge and helmet in the graduation ceremony on Friday, May 20, 2022. She and nine others are joining the city’s fire department after 24 weeks of hands-on and classroom work. Three others were graduated Friday and will be joining Conway, Midway and Murrells Inlet/Garden City fire departments. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Now 22, she’s started a new chapter in her firefighter career by graduating from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department as part of Recruit Class 34. Her father, ex-fire chief James Dougherty, along with her brother and member of the Air Force, Jesse, helped pinned her badge during the graduation Friday.

“I’m very proud of her, of course,” James Dougherty said.

Dougherty graduated alongside 12 others Friday. Of those 13 recruits, 10 will join the Myrtle Beach Fire Department while the others will join the Conway Fire Department, Midway Fire Rescue and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department.

The 13 recruits went through six months of training and education. Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Tom Gwyer said there were initially 15 people in the class but two stepped away during the process.

During the six months, the recruits spent over 900 hours of training, which included fire, emergency medical services, hazmat, rescue and physical training.

Nathan Ellis spoke on the adversity he and his fellow graduates faced during their journey together, battling through COVID-19 and injuries. Dougherty said she tore a small ligament in her knee, putting part of her training on the backburner. To her relief, the injury didn’t require surgery and she completed training despite the injury.

“I was able to do push-ups and all upper body stuff. I just kept going with them. I mean, I didn’t want to put myself on the backburner either,” she said. “As soon as I could get back on it, I was in there with them.”

With all that hard work, dedication and perseverance, Gwyer said Friday’s celebration was “truly a great day.”

“It’s nice to be able to celebrate them, close this one chapter but really, it all starts Monday for them,” he said.

Assistant Chief Market Nugent from Horry County Fire Rescue addressed the graduates Friday morning as the keynote speaker, calling himself the oldest firefighter in the room. With that title, Nugent said his job as an old firefighter was to ensure the young firefighters become old firefighters. The best advice Nugent said he could give is easily be summed up in five words.

“Prevent harm. Survive. Be nice,” he said.

Nugent stressed the importance of their training and encouraged the recruits to not only fall back on that training but to also keep learning, telling them to become sponges when they set foot in the fire station.

“You got a lot of smart and very educated people you’re going to work with that do have that experience,” he said. “Ask a thousand questions, learn everything you can.”

Out of his five words of advice, Nugent also focused heavily on the last two words – be nice, saying it has start at the fire station.

“If you’re nice to each other, you’re going to be nice to the customers,” Nugent said, adding kindness leaves a lasting impact. “That’s what they’ll remember.”

It seemed this class was already a step ahead on the ‘be nice’ aspect of Nugent’s advice. Ellis took the time during his speech to share kind words and positive characteristics about each graduate, calling upon each of them to never lose their fire.

“Let’s keep this motivation for our service and to stay motivated to get that one percent better each and every day,” he said.

Moving forward, Dougherty is looking forward to joining the Myrtle Beach Fire Department family. In joining that family, there could be a pay increase as well. Earlier this month, Myrtle Beach City Council met to discuss the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Should it pass, police officers and firefighters in Myrtle Beach would become the highest paid in the state.

It’s a benefit that Gwyer said is important for everyone.

“This fire department is amazing,” he said. “We do a lot of amazing things. We’re involved in so many things on the local level, regional level, state level and national level. To compensate our people adequately is important. It’s good for recruitment and also for people to stay.”

Dougherty said it’s nice to get a boost but it’s not about the money for her.

“I wasn’t paid in the beginning,” she said. “I really just did it because I fully loved the job.”

For those future recruits that do join the department, Dougherty echoed Nugent’s advice to always keep learning.

“This job could kill you tomorrow so if you keep your mind focused every day, you get into a routine and just keep doing it and doing it, it’ll become second nature to you,” she said.

Janet Morgan is the editor of the Myrtle Beach Herald. Contact her at 843-488-7258 or at janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com.

