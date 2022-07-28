For the second consecutive year, Mustang Week attendees fell short of breaking the world record for the longest Mustang parade.
Todd Smith, who organized this year and last year’s attempts, said 660 Mustangs were counted Thursday morning cruising around Broadway at the Beach.
The world record for the longest Mustang parade was set in Sept. 2019 when 1,326 Mustangs cruised together at Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium, according to the carmaker’s website.
Despite falling short of the world record, Smith said this year’s attempt surpassed last year’s record of 566 Mustangs in Myrtle Beach.
“It really is a tough thing to do,” Smith said.
While almost 850 people registered for Thursday’s event, Smith said he ran into major issues late Wednesday night as the registration website crashed, rendering the opportunity to register unavailable for almost three hours.
Smith said he did his best to ensure folks could register by paying the $20 fee in cash at the event Thursday before sunrise.
The attempt to break the world record comes during Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach.
Joe Lamberti had heard about Mustang Week for years, finally coming down from Massachusetts with his 2007 California Special Mustang to try and be a part of history. And Mustangs have always been a part of his life.
“My grandmother definitely had one. I know my dad had a couple back in his day,” he recalled. “My grandfather, pretty sure he had one or two.”
For Lamberti, there’s something about a Mustang that has been drawing people like himself in for nearly 60 years.
“It’s a beautiful car, a beautiful machine to see,” he said.
Jeff Diefenbacher pulled up to Thursday’s event in a classic 1966 Tahoe turquoise colored Mustang. He drove all the way from Fort Wayne, Indiana to try to help break this record, knowing this year was the possibly the last year for Mustang Week.
“I wasn’t going to miss it,” he said.
Extreme Productions, Inc. started Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach. After two decades, the owners have decided to retire and sell their company, making this week the last Mustang Week under the current ownership.
“I have a newfound respect for what they do,” Smith said. “I’m one event. They’re all week.”
This year was also the first year the city of Myrtle Beach did not renew the contract for Mustang Week, which would have featured events at the convention center.
“We don’t have the facilities outside for restrooms or amenities or staffing for an outside event and that’s where they wanted to do that event,” said city spokesman Mark Kruea.
Smith thanked Broadway at the Beach for playing host for the last two years.
“This is the easiest place to try and break the record,” Smith said.
Mustang Week has events scheduled through Saturday.
Friday features the Mustang Week Car Show at the Myrtle Beach Mall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, the Final Fox Mustang Cruise kicks off at 7 a.m. followed by the Last Mustang Week Cruise at the Myrtle Beach Mall from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mustang Week concludes with a Mustang Social at Tavern in Surfside Beach from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. located off U.S. 17 south of S.C. 544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.