Myrtle Beach city leaders are taking steps to pull in beach-centric businesses and industry.
The city council passed a memorandum of understanding to work with the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation (EDC) moving forward.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, the EDC was the only game in town when it came to recruiting businesses and industry. But city leaders agreed to hire their own economic developer last year to focus on beach businesses. The position is still vacant, City Manager John Pedersen said, as the duties and hierarchy are determined.
The memorandum agreed upon Tuesday outlines what the city expects from the EDC and what the EDC can expect from the city.
Council members highlighted four economic development opportunities for the city last year. They are health care, advanced technology, experiential retail and workforce housing.
Pedersen said the city would like to “accelerate the pace of economic development.”
The memorandum is not a contract, it states, rather an agreement to work together on mutually beneficial goals.
It states the city expects the EDC to continue recruitment efforts in the 460-acre Myrtle Beach International Technology & Aerospace Park (ITAP) tucked beside the runways at the airport as well as other warehouse and light manufacturing zones in the city. The EDC would also represent the city at trade shows and professional events while providing leads to the city’s new Downtown Development Office. The EDC is also expected to provide technical assistance, mentoring and professional support.
The city’s new downtown development office is made of Lauren Clever and Brian Schmitt. Both were with the defunct Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, which phased out in 2019. The DRC operated on money from parking fees and used a loan pool to purchase and renovate property. It also provided grants for businesses that sought to improve their appearance. It had an annual revenue stream from the parking meters of about $1.7 million.
The purpose of the new office is to continue working to execute the downtown master plan, also approved in 2019. The plan calls for overhauling the way sections of the city look and parts of the government work to make it easier to attract business, making for happy tourists and residents.
As for the city’s end of the EDC memorandum, there are expectations a city council member will be appointed to serve on the EDC board and the city will chip in with recruiting efforts and funnel leads to the EDC if some businesses do not meet the city’s goals.
It also calls for the city to pay the EDC $40,000 annually for the service outlined in the memorandum.
The EDC is the Grand Strand’s industry recruitment agency. Primarily funded with public money, the EDC offers tax breaks and other incentives to companies in exchange for those businesses moving to or expanding in Horry County.
The EDC receives just over $1 million annually from Horry County Government and spreads its recruitment efforts around the county.
The EDC lists several key properties on its website with the ITAP being the only one inside the city limits.
Other key properties listed includes East Coast Industrial Park off French Collins Road in Conway, a 52-acre site off S.C. 90, the Buckingham Industrial Park off Holmestown Road near Surfside Beach, the Loris Industrial Park, the Cool Springs Business Park outside of Aynor, 220 acres of the Ascot Valley area off Adrian Highway in the western part of the county and the Myrtle Beach Commerce Center at the old Waccamaw Pottery stores off U.S. 501 just over the Intracoastal Waterway from Myrtle Beach.
