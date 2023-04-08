A Myrtle Beach area driver died at Grand Strand Medical Center Friday afternoon after sustaining multiple traumatic injuries in a wreck on S.C. 544 in late March, authorities said.
The March 28 crash involved multiple vehicles and happened at the intersection of Prestwick Club Drive and S.C. 544, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of one of the vehicles was then transported to Grand Strand Medical Center.
The Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck.
