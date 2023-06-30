There may be changes on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach, some at different angles, but changes nonetheless.
Jason Greene of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance hopes the public will see changes on the historic street by the end of the summer.
“Before the first building is built. Before the first building is refurbished,” he said of plans to place banners on uniform light poles by trash cans that match nearby benches. “When we start to see these kinds of streetscape improvements on Broadway Street, and maybe in other places as well, these little incremental things, small quick wins, that will showcase to the community at large that we are making progress and moving forward.”
Moving forward and reverse in a sense.
One of the proposed improvements is to reverse the parking on the street that’s within eyesight of the Arts and Innovation District.
Currently the parking is head-in diagonal parking but, after strategic meetings with board members and business leaders, a proposal to change the parking to reverse angle parking is being planned.
Greene and about 50 others gathered on 8th Avenue North on Thursday to get a first-hand look at reverse angle parking and let a few demonstrate how it works.
The one-block section of 8th Avenue North was chosen for the demonstration because that section of the street is not heavily traveled, said Jessica Wise of SGA/NW, a design and architectural firm. The parallel parking on 8th is not part of the plan to reverse the parking angle, rather it was used just for demonstration purposes.
The firm and some from the downtown alliance group had marked off the reverse angle parking spaces with white tape along with a mock-up of a bicycle lane between the parking spaces and the traffic lane.
There was a how-to sign posted by the reverse angle spots showing how it’s done in three steps – drivers are instructed to put on their right turn signal, pull forward and reverse into the parking spot in a reverse diagonal direction.
Wise said such parking is used in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Hoboken, New Jersey.
“This is the most extreme idea we’ve come up with. It’s in other cities and it works. It’s about safety,” she said pointing out that a person pulling out of a parking space would have a clear view of an approaching bicyclist and it’s easier to load a vehicle with shopping bags when backed into a reverse parking spot. “It’s so much more safer than what we have. Safer for the drivers, bicyclists and it’s easier for shoppers. But it won’t be the first thing we do. It’s down the list.”
Greene said he expects the banners on light poles to be one of the first things the public will see. He said the banners give the street an identity and a sense of place to visitors.
Banners for special events are commonly seen on light poles on Ocean Boulevard, especially near the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum on the southern end of the city limits.
Other proposed changes include uniform lighting and painted crosswalks.
The crosswalk markings on the street are currently faded.
Tonya Gore of the downtown alliance said they will be putting the word out to local artists to submit proposals for the crosswalks. By painting the crosswalks with original, local art, she said, the community is invested in the street revitalization and the crosswalks cause a traffic calming effect.
The approved art will be placed with stencils using thermal plastic. The plastic molded art will be about 1/4-inch thick to prevent it from fading and being damaged.
“We’re trying to illustrate what the future of downtown is going to look like,” Greene said. “I think that’s really important to the community, at large, to let them know we’re making progress. I believe it’s going to be in these small projects like this, relatively small projects, like this that make a difference.”
Another difference the alliance is proposing, which reflects the city’s downtown master plan passed in 2019, is creating a walking path with sidewalks to connect Broadway Street to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk through Withers Swash and up to Collins Street and 3rd Avenue North.
The sidewalk would bridge the gap where the sidewalk runs out and connect the city’s newest dog parks at New Town Park to Broadway Street.
Vicki Levy listened and nodded at each presentation.
“My office sits on the corner of 4th Avenue and Broadway,” she said of State Farm Insurance and her support of the reverse angle parking that would make it safer for drivers and bicyclists. “So many people come on their bikes on the sidewalk. They go down the ramp and they have to take the little swish to get back onto the sidewalk. I can’t tell you how many times I thought someone was coming through the glass widow in my office because that’s kind of a dog-leg kind of a turn.”
And the uniform lighting, matching benches and trash cans, painted crosswalks and a walking path from the boardwalk?
“We aren’t going anywhere,” she smiled. “We’re going to stay for all the good changes. We’ve stayed for all the down slide and we’re staying for the climb back up again. It’s coming. We’re getting there.”
Greene said the next steps to get many of the changes accomplished include getting approval from the city council and coordinating with Santee Cooper for light poles.
The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance’s mission is to manage and revitalize the downtown. It is governed by a board of directors made from representatives of city government as well as business leaders. The quasi-government alliance is funded with public and private money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.