Myrtle Beach City Council may shorten the time for developers to get approval on projects but some are questioning if the proposed timeframe gives the public a chance to speak out.

The city council agreed to change the review time of new developments from 10 business days to 10 calendar days, falling in line with recommendations from the Community Appearance Board (CAB) and Planning Commission.

This makes a years-long practice into an official ordinance, according to Ken May, city planning and zoning director. May said CAB had been working on a 10-calendar day review process for years.

“This amendment does not change the zoning code nor does it affect the public’s notice about items coming before the board, nor does it impact the public’s right appeal a decision of the board,” May said.

The city council appoints nine people to serve on the planning commission and nine to serve on the CAB.

The planning commission reviews zoning, annexation, property subdivision, park design and neighborhood planning. The commission’s findings are voted on and its recommendations are sent to the city council for final approval.

The CAB “reviews all plans, drawings, sketches and other documentation affecting new commercial and multifamily buildings, any oceanfront single family homes, the erection or construction of signage, or any physical changes (including color) affecting the exterior appearance of any of these properties prior to issuance of building permits,” according to the city’s website.

The city council, planning commission and CAB are considered public bodies and, according to state law, have open meetings allowing for public input.

But some find the streamlined process from 10 working days to 10 calendar days a violation of the spirit of the state law governing public inspection, review of documents and a chance to speak out.

Chuck Martino argued the city is now trying to save face after violating the ordinance for years.