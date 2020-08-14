Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Capt. Jonathan Evans said the agency was called to a home in the 700 block of Charlotte Road shortly after 3:45 p.m. That's near 3rd Avenue South.
The MBFD said on Twitter that all occupants have been accounted for. No injuries were reported. The fire was under control as of 4:45 p.m. and remains under investigation.
Community members are asked to avoid the area.
