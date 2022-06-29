Myrtle Beach has secured another plot of land in the downtown area, continuing their push for redevelopment.

City council unanimously approved a resolution to purchase a near half-acre property at the corner of North Kings Highway and 8th Avenue North for $1.2 million.

Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the purchase was pivotal as the city continues to redevelop the Arts and Innovation District and encourage redevelopment of the downtown core.

“This is building critical mass for future significant redevelopment opportunity,” Tucker said.

The soon-to-be secured property for the city is currently home to the city’s first-ever Subway restaurant and one of the first in the state, according to Tucker. Horry County land records indicate the primary building on the lot was built in 1972.

Tucker said the city is working with the owners on relocating.

By acquiring this property, the city now owns six out of the 10 available plots of land that is encompassed by Kings Highway, Chester Street, 7th Avenue North and 8th Avenue North.

Tucker said acquiring this lot is another piece to the puzzle as the city moves forward with redeveloping downtown and plans to realign U.S. 501 with 8th Avenue North.

“The reality is so much of that downtown core is 50 years old and it’s time for it to turnover into a different use and be renovated or to be improved or something,” Tucker said. “The larger the footprint you have, the bigger the development you can do or the more you can control how things develop around you.”

With council’s approval for this land acquisition Tuesday, the city has shelled out over $18 million since December for downtown redevelopment.

Property deeds indicate on Dec. 23, the city of Myrtle Beach purchased Bodo’s, Barnacle Bills and an adjacent lot from 3rd Ave. S LLC for $4.3 million. The Oasis Motel at 306 7th Ave. North and the Sea Nymph Motel at 601 North Ocean Blvd. were purchased for $5.725 million from Academy Way LLC, along with two pieces of land at 704 Chester St. and 608 Chester St. A property at 308 7th Ave. North was purchased by the city from IIG LLC for $1.275 million. Lastly, the city purchased The Fountainbleau Inn for $3.7 million from Fontainebleau LLC to close out their land buys in December.