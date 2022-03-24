Pedestrian and bicyclist safety emerged as the chief concerns from Myrtle Beach business owners and city staff during a meeting Tuesday night to discuss a traffic study being conducted on Ocean Boulevard.
The eight-month-long study centers on a stretch of Ocean Boulevard from Kings Highway to 31st Avenue North and examines how U.S. 501 interacts with Ocean Boulevard and the downtown area. It is being conducted by the engineering firm Stantec.
The study started in January will go into August.
Prior to open floor discussions, Stantec representative Josh Mitchell presented a variety of statistics that focused heavily on crash data along the boulevard from 2016 to 2021.
During those six years, there were more than 1,000 collisions along the corridor of Ocean Boulevard that is currently being studied, with an average of 169 collisions per year.
Vehicular crashes made up almost 94% of the collisions with 942 total collisions in those six years while there were 37 pedestrian crashes and 32 bicycle crashes during that same time frame.
The data showed collisions happened mostly in the spring and summer months — June was the highest month for collisions with 196. The research also indicated more than 61% of all collisions occurred on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Saturday was the worst day for collisions with 283.
As for the severity of the collisions, there were two fatal wrecks in the study area between 2016 and 2021, while 24% of the collisions resulted in injuries.
Prior to the presentation, attendees were encouraged to place a red sticker on a concept that was the most important to them. These concepts included pedestrian safety, bicyclist safety, transit, wayfinding signs, beautification and vehicle safety.
The only two concepts that had 10 or more red stickers were pedestrian safety and bicyclist safety.
City Councilman Gregg Smith said focusing on all forms of transportation is important.
“That just creates a more vibrant city when you’re not just focused on cars, you’re focused on all the modes of travel," he said. "And I think that’s what the people feel. They want to be able to walk. They want to be able to ride their bike. And they don’t want to have to get in the car just to go a short distance.”
There has been a noticeable rise in the number of tourists coming in and out of Myrtle
Beach. That growth has brought new businesses to the area all while city officials work to redevelop downtown Myrtle Beach.
However, Justin “Buz” Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove, said growth has made it a problem for stores along the boulevard to take deliveries.
A concern raised by Plyler and other business owners in attendance was that delivery trucks take up the middle lane on Ocean Boulevard, thus making it more difficult for pedestrians to cross the boulevard and for vehicles to go across the boulevard.
Plyler added with the realignment of U.S. 501 from Broadway Street to 7th Avenue North, the delivery problem is going to be greatly enhanced.
“It’s going to make a great deal of more right angle turns, 90 degree turns,” Plyler said. “Big semis will have a hard time making that cut and it’ll be more dangerous.”
City councilman John Krajc said the fear over the use of the middle lane by delivery trucks is something that doesn’t surprise him.
“It’s something that I’ve seen," he said. "It’s a concern that I’ve had when I see delivery trucks spending an extended amount of time in the middle of Ocean Boulevard. It is a dangerous situation, not only for pedestrians and bicyclists but for cars because you don’t know when a delivery person is going to be crossing the street or when something may spill out of a delivery truck.”
Krajc said he’s interested in seeing what potential solutions the engineers from Stantec will present to the community as they progress with the study.
At this point in the study, Mitchell said Stantec is not ready to make recommendations. However, Mitchell said there will be another update on the study over the summer before the firm presents its formal recommendations. The research is expected to be finished by late August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.