Pedestrian and bicyclist safety emerged as the chief concerns from Myrtle Beach business owners and city staff during a meeting Tuesday night to discuss a traffic study being conducted on Ocean Boulevard.

The eight-month-long study centers on a stretch of Ocean Boulevard from Kings Highway to 31st Avenue North and examines how U.S. 501 interacts with Ocean Boulevard and the downtown area. It is being conducted by the engineering firm Stantec.

The study started in January will go into August.

Prior to open floor discussions, Stantec representative Josh Mitchell presented a variety of statistics that focused heavily on crash data along the boulevard from 2016 to 2021.

During those six years, there were more than 1,000 collisions along the corridor of Ocean Boulevard that is currently being studied, with an average of 169 collisions per year.

Vehicular crashes made up almost 94% of the collisions with 942 total collisions in those six years while there were 37 pedestrian crashes and 32 bicycle crashes during that same time frame.

The data showed collisions happened mostly in the spring and summer months — June was the highest month for collisions with 196. The research also indicated more than 61% of all collisions occurred on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Saturday was the worst day for collisions with 283.

As for the severity of the collisions, there were two fatal wrecks in the study area between 2016 and 2021, while 24% of the collisions resulted in injuries.

Prior to the presentation, attendees were encouraged to place a red sticker on a concept that was the most important to them. These concepts included pedestrian safety, bicyclist safety, transit, wayfinding signs, beautification and vehicle safety.

The only two concepts that had 10 or more red stickers were pedestrian safety and bicyclist safety.

City Councilman Gregg Smith said focusing on all forms of transportation is important.

“That just creates a more vibrant city when you’re not just focused on cars, you’re focused on all the modes of travel," he said. "And I think that’s what the people feel. They want to be able to walk. They want to be able to ride their bike. And they don’t want to have to get in the car just to go a short distance.”