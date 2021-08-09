The founder of a Myrtle Beach video production studio was killed in a wreck Sunday afternoon, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Richard 'Rik' Dickinson, 74, of Myrtle Beach died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle collision near the intersection of 38th Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass, McSpadden said in a news release. Dickinson was the founder of Encore Video Productions Inc., which was located on Main Street near Grand Strand Brewing Company.
Dickinson founded Encore Video in 1980, four years after he moved to the Myrtle Beach area, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Doug Kelly, the owner and founder of Carolina Film Group, said his longtime friend Dickinson had recently retired.
"I will always remember the things I learned from Rik," Kelly said. "I'll move forward with fond memories of Rik Dickinson and be thankful that I learned from him, not just about video but about the business."
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the crash.
Check back for updates.
