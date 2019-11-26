Impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump recently began in the U.S. House of Representatives with Democrats bringing to the hearings witnesses who claim the President tried to bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksky. Some of the witnesses claim they have first-hand knowledge or have heard from others that the President threatened to withhold $400 million in aid to Ukraine until Zelensky’s government investigated former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who served on the board of Burisma (a Ukranian gas company) and into purported Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 Presidential election. Do you think Democrats have presented enough evidence in the hearings to warrant the impeachment of Trump?

