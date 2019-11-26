Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen will keep his post for another year.
The city council Tuesday approved a one-year contract with a 3% raise.
Prior to the adjustment, city spokesman Mark Kruea said Pedersen’s salary is $193,627.83 annually. He has a monthly car allowance of $850.
Pedersen began working with the city in 2002 as an assistant city manager. Previously, he had been the assistant city manager and finance director for the city of Durham, North Carolina. In late 2014, he took over the Myrtle Beach city manager job when Tom Leath retired.
Myrtle Beach has the council-manager form of municipal government. The city council hires the manager to oversee the daily operations of the city and its staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.