The Grand Strand Humane Society’s city funding could be in jeopardy because of the organization’s purchase of black market drugs to treat a fatal cat disease.

Myrtle Beach City Manager Fox Simons said he recently met with humane society officials about the issue and the city is considering all options, including budget cuts, new stipulations and even terminating the city’s contract with the shelter — though Simons stated the last one would be challenging.

“There’s a lot of moving parts,” he said. “There are a lot of animal shelters that are at capacity, some are further away than GSHS. Costs are being evaluated.”

At the center of the dispute is a controversial antiviral that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. GSHS Executive Director Jess Wnuk acquired the drug from a Chinese manufacturer in the fall of 2020.

GSHS President Lindsey Rankin, who was elected by the board in November, said the shelter used the drug to treat seven cases of feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a highly lethal disease in cats.

“The medicine is extremely expensive and hard to find because it has not been approved by the FDA,” Rankin said. “Our executive director found somebody that sold the medicine and we had a pretty public fundraiser for it during Giving Tuesday.”

To purchase the antiviral, GS-441523, Wnuk drew $11,000 from the shelter’s critical care fund and wired it to a manufacturer she met through a Facebook group. She then held a fundraiser, which publicly disclosed the transaction, in November 2020 to cover the cost.

No taxpayer dollars were used.

Ultimately, four of the infected cats died, while the other three survived. Rankin said one of the fatalities resulted from an unrelated heart tumor, but she could not produce documents for confirmation.

Wnuk did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking comment.

Although the latest meeting between the city and the humane society followed a story by myrtlebeachsc.com, a local blog site run by David Hucks, the city first became aware of the purchases last May.