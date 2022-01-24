The Grand Strand Humane Society’s city funding could be in jeopardy because of the organization’s purchase of black market drugs to treat a fatal cat disease.
Myrtle Beach City Manager Fox Simons said he recently met with humane society officials about the issue and the city is considering all options, including budget cuts, new stipulations and even terminating the city’s contract with the shelter — though Simons stated the last one would be challenging.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” he said. “There are a lot of animal shelters that are at capacity, some are further away than GSHS. Costs are being evaluated.”
At the center of the dispute is a controversial antiviral that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. GSHS Executive Director Jess Wnuk acquired the drug from a Chinese manufacturer in the fall of 2020.
GSHS President Lindsey Rankin, who was elected by the board in November, said the shelter used the drug to treat seven cases of feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a highly lethal disease in cats.
“The medicine is extremely expensive and hard to find because it has not been approved by the FDA,” Rankin said. “Our executive director found somebody that sold the medicine and we had a pretty public fundraiser for it during Giving Tuesday.”
To purchase the antiviral, GS-441523, Wnuk drew $11,000 from the shelter’s critical care fund and wired it to a manufacturer she met through a Facebook group. She then held a fundraiser, which publicly disclosed the transaction, in November 2020 to cover the cost.
No taxpayer dollars were used.
Ultimately, four of the infected cats died, while the other three survived. Rankin said one of the fatalities resulted from an unrelated heart tumor, but she could not produce documents for confirmation.
Wnuk did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking comment.
Although the latest meeting between the city and the humane society followed a story by myrtlebeachsc.com, a local blog site run by David Hucks, the city first became aware of the purchases last May.
Since the transaction was discussed publicly, it is not clear who apprised the city, though Rankin suspected it was then-GSHS president Carol Wallauer, who began expressing concerns around the same time the city convened a meeting.
“It was purchased two years ago, but only brought up in May, when the president at the time brought it up,” said Rankin, referring to Wallauer. “She was just asking who the person was and where it came from and what it was used for.”
Wallauer could not be reached for comment.
In addition to allocating $200,000 to the shelter each year, the city leases a building rent-free, provides maintenance and runs a program where locals can contribute to the shelter through their water bill, which generates $50,000-$60,000 annually.
Neither Simons nor Mayor Brenda Bethune, who confirmed that city officials had discussed the transaction in executive session, could provide a timetable on a final decision.
“I had a meeting with the society’s two city appointed representatives and president within the last few weeks,” Simons said on Friday. “All options are on the table.”
Although the humane society’s board discusses spending and operations, it does not hold the power to approve or deny purchases.
Noting the board “had discussed (the drug) in various board meetings,” Rankin said that Wallauer “had concerns over the way it was purchased.”
“She was just asking who the (manufacturer) was and where it came from and what it was used for,” Rankin recalled. “She understood that it was not approved by the FDA.”
That same month, in May, the city met with GSHS officials.
“We had a meeting with them then and voiced our displeasure at that time,” Simons said. “The meeting was about the black market drugs. No one was happy with it.”
“They own the building we were in on (Mr.) Joe White (Avenue) and said, ‘These drugs aren’t approved by the FDA and you’re a tenant in our building,’” Rankin recalled, referring to the location of GSHS’s shelter at the time. “We told them we wouldn’t continue, and that we hadn’t treated animals with the medicine in months. They have not requested anyone resign.”
Neither Rankin, Simons nor Bethune could say whether the transaction posed a legal liability GSHS or the city.
City attorney William Bryan could not be immediately reached for comment.
Despite the city meeting and public fundraising, reports of the transaction didn’t emerge until early January, when myrtlebeachsc.com published a resignation letter from former GSHS Board Member Sophie Mirabel expressing concerns about the drugs and alleged that GSHS had “experimented” on the infected cats.
Rankin denied that GSHS “experimented” on cats, saying Wnuk acquired the drugs to prevent imminent death.
“There are hundreds if not thousands of other shelters that are using this medicine,” she said. “FIP is a Cat-like Coronavirus. When covid came about they stopped the trials of this medicine, so they focused on human medicine. The drug is similar to Remdesivir.”
A report from Public Citizen cited studies demonstrating the drug’s high rate of success in treating FIP, while stories from the Atlantic and the Guardian describe it as a popular black market treatment.
Until a decision is made about the shelter’s future, the city is continuing to work with GSHS, city spokesman Mark Kruea said.
City Councilman Gregg Smith voiced support for the organization’s past work, but took issue with the black market transaction.
“I’ve supported the humane society for years and I have two dogs from there,” Smith said. “I was concerned to learn they had used black market drugs. We’ve discussed our relationship and that could include anything.”
Bethune sounded a similar note.
“The city has been very dedicated to helping fund the humane society annually,” Bethune said. “It’s up to the board of directors to straighten out their issues.”
“We’re looking at other options, we’ve been open with them about that,” she continued. “These are items that have been discussed in executive session. When we make a decision, it will be stated publicly.”
