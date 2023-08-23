Myrtle Beach’s city manager and city attorney received raises in the meeting on Tuesday.
City Manager Jonathan “Fox” Simons Jr.’s salary was bumped up $15,000 from $250,000 to $265,000 annually.
City Attorney William A. Bryan Jr.’s salary was upped $30,000 from $160,000 to $190,000 annually.
Simons’ salary increase puts his pay higher than Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell, who makes $253,000 annually. Gosnell has been the county administrator since 2019 overseeing more than 2,500 employees.
The city of Myrtle Beach has about 900 full-time employees and more than 150 part-time employees.
The city manager’s job is to act as the chief executive officer of the city by overseeing daily operations of the city staff. The council sets the policy, and the manager sees that the policies are enacted.
Simons has been the city manager since 2021 after serving as the assistant city manager beginning in 2015.
Since Simons has been city manager, the city has purchased more than $30 million of property in the downtown area and demolished numerous buildings on the city-owned land including Bodo’s and Barnacle Bill’s Rum & Raw Bar, and motels Fountainbleau Inn, Sea Palms, the Sea Nymph and Oasis.
The city owns all of the block from Kings Highway to Chester Street between 7th and 8th avenues north. And it owns most of the block from Chester Street to York Street between the avenues except the .24 acre old go-kart track. The city’s land on that block is 1.81 acres.
The city also owns most of the block between the avenues from Flagg Street to York Street totaling 1.11 acres. The remaining lot on Flagg Street, a .24-acre vacant lot, is owned by Burroughs & Chapin.
The purchases connect property between avenues reaching to the buildings facing Ocean Boulevard up to the Arts and Innovation District across Kings Highway.
The city created a blueprint for future development when it passed its master plan in 2019. Pages of the plan are filled with drawings of what the area could look like if it were revitalized and redeveloped.
The plans include the Arts and Innovation District fronted by the Nance Plaza fountain across Kings Highway from city-owned property where Subway, White Sands Motel and Auto Money Title Loans stand.
In addition to the city’s property growing since Simons has been the manager, the city budget has increased from $292 million in fiscal year 2021-22 to $358 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
Bryan has been the city attorney since 2019, starting at $150,000 annually.
His job is to provide legal counsel to the mayor and city council, the city manager and to the city's boards and commissions.
He also litigates and supervises litigation for the city in all state and federal courts. He can’t act as a private attorney while serving the city nor offer legal advice to citizens.
