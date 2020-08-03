531pickleball_JM06.JPG

A ball is returned over the net in the Rena Grant Pickleball with a Purpose Tournament at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach on Friday. The tournament continues on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach city facilities will close at 5 p.m. today (Monday) in response to Hurricane Isaias, according to a news release from city spokesman Mark Kruea.

The facilities include recreation centers, playgrounds, Chapin Memorial Library and the city's municipal court.

City offices and facilities, which include the recreation centers, are set to reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday) or at their normal time if later than 8 a.m., the release said.

Solid waste service will start at 8 a.m. Tuesday for customers in Zone 2. More information on the city's collection zones can be found by clicking here. Officials are advising city residents not to put out their pelicans, or trash cans, Tuesday until winds have decreased.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.