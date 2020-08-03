Myrtle Beach city facilities will close at 5 p.m. today (Monday) in response to Hurricane Isaias, according to a news release from city spokesman Mark Kruea.
The facilities include recreation centers, playgrounds, Chapin Memorial Library and the city's municipal court.
City offices and facilities, which include the recreation centers, are set to reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday) or at their normal time if later than 8 a.m., the release said.
Solid waste service will start at 8 a.m. Tuesday for customers in Zone 2. More information on the city's collection zones can be found by clicking here. Officials are advising city residents not to put out their pelicans, or trash cans, Tuesday until winds have decreased.
As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the East Coast, government agencies, commercial shopping centers and hospitals have announced operational changes.
