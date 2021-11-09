Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday to demolish the Coral Sands Motel for code violations, delivering the final blow to an establishment deemed a nuisance by an Horry County court just weeks earlier.
Council’s 4-2 vote supersedes the nuisance injunction, which had only suspended operations at the embattled North Ocean Boulevard establishment for a year.
In a lengthy discussion held into the afternoon, several council members expressed frustration with the owner for failing to make repairs despite repeated warnings from the city.
“Nothing against you, Mr. Bhambhani, but you did not do a good job of maintaining your property,” said Mayor Brenda Bethune, addressing Coral Sands Owner Vishu Bhambhani directly. “You did not do a good job of being a good neighbor. So it’s our job to step in and protect the rest of the city.”
But in back-and-forths with councilman Mike Lowder, who said he was going to motion for the building to be demolished, councilman John Krajc, who is also a Realtor, pushed for a final 60-day extension, citing the protection of property rights.
Close to 1 p.m., Krajc and councilman Michael Chestnut submitted dueling motions, the latter for demolition.
Councilwoman Jackie Hatley seconded Krajc’s motion, voting alongside him for the 60-day extension, though all others opposed.
Chesnut’s motion, seconded by Lowder, was approved with four votes.
Earlier in the fall, the motel had become the subject of a lurid injunction proceeding, in which former tenants alleged that management exchanged rooms for drugs and sex, and facilitated the trafficking of both.
One former tenant said management hid drug dealers in alley ways, failed to fix doors that could be breached and refused to contact law enforcement when alerted of criminal activity on the property. A Myrtle Beach Police Department officer added that he had seen people trespassing in closed off parts of the motel on numerous occasions.
The upkeep of the property figured heavily in the prosecution’s case, which argued the derelict conditions attracted crime and homeless people. Several nearby business owners similarly testified that the motel’s conditions had deterred customers, who no longer felt safe in the area.
Manager Luke Towery conceded he could do more in the way of upkeep but denied the allegations, as did Bhambani.
The two also attributed crime on the property to the location of the motel, and claimed that when they reported crime, police told them there was nothing they could do.
On Oct. 22, the court granted the injunction, ruling that the motel’s “volume of calls for service related to drugs, drug use and overdoses was alarming” and that it enabled "chronic illicit drug sales, use and overdoses to take place.”
Just weeks later, it became the latest business to be shut down by the city’s escalating enforcement of nuisance and code violations, which Bethune promised to continue during her reelection campaign.
“We will continue to take a very strong stance on crime as well as increased code enforcement and dealing with nuisance properties that harbor crime,” she said.
Initiated by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and prosecuted by the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, nuisance injunctions are civil complaints and do not carry criminal penalties — though a one-year suspension can often run small proprietors out of business.
In closing remarks for the injunction hearing in September, Coral Sands’ defense attorney Russell Long called the injunction “a death knell” and suggested the city was exploiting the statute to advance its downtown renewal efforts.
“It seems that the city’s plan is to go in and try to shut down every motel that they possibly can and hopefully maybe allow some new developer to come in to do something better,” Long said. “But it’s got to take more than just showing that some bad stuff happens on this property to shut them down.”
City officials have not been shy about their desire to remove what they deem to be problem enterprises. At Tuesday’s meeting, Bethune deplored the motel for dragging surrounding property values and jeopardizing the city's downtown redevelopment efforts.
“This is an area that we have made major investments in,” Bethune said. “A property owner has the responsibility to maintain their property and keep it in proper condition. If it’s not and it becomes a nuisance property or it becomes unfit for humans to even be in, you’re affecting the property values of everyone around you. That affects this entire city.”
City Spokesman Mark Kruea could not provide a timetable for the demolition.
