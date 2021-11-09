Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday to demolish the Coral Sands Motel for code violations, delivering the final blow to an establishment deemed a nuisance by an Horry County court just weeks earlier.

Council’s 4-2 vote supersedes the nuisance injunction, which had only suspended operations at the embattled North Ocean Boulevard establishment for a year.

In a lengthy discussion held into the afternoon, several council members expressed frustration with the owner for failing to make repairs despite repeated warnings from the city.

“Nothing against you, Mr. Bhambhani, but you did not do a good job of maintaining your property,” said Mayor Brenda Bethune, addressing Coral Sands Owner Vishu Bhambhani directly. “You did not do a good job of being a good neighbor. So it’s our job to step in and protect the rest of the city.”

But in back-and-forths with councilman Mike Lowder, who said he was going to motion for the building to be demolished, councilman John Krajc, who is also a Realtor, pushed for a final 60-day extension, citing the protection of property rights.

Close to 1 p.m., Krajc and councilman Michael Chestnut submitted dueling motions, the latter for demolition.

Councilwoman Jackie Hatley seconded Krajc’s motion, voting alongside him for the 60-day extension, though all others opposed.

Chesnut’s motion, seconded by Lowder, was approved with four votes.

Earlier in the fall, the motel had become the subject of a lurid injunction proceeding, in which former tenants alleged that management exchanged rooms for drugs and sex, and facilitated the trafficking of both.

One former tenant said management hid drug dealers in alley ways, failed to fix doors that could be breached and refused to contact law enforcement when alerted of criminal activity on the property. A Myrtle Beach Police Department officer added that he had seen people trespassing in closed off parts of the motel on numerous occasions.