Some Myrtle Beach residents’ battle against building a 7-Eleven near the Living Dunes community may have run out of gas.

The Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday voted not to restrict gas stations within 500 feet of residential property, citing potential legal issues that could come back and haunt the city.

If the city had agreed to the restriction, all of the gas stations in the city would be nonconforming as well as nearby residential property.

There are currently more than 30 gas stations inside the city limits that are within 500 feet of a zoning district that allows residential dwelling units, said Ken May, the city's planning and zoning director. May said amending the ordinance raised nonconformity concerns of both existing gas stations and existing residential dwelling units.

William Bryan, city attorney, echoed the concerns of May and city council members.

“This ordinance, if it passes, would eliminate any viable use for that property. That does concern me,” Bryan said.

Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said passing the ordinance would create a situation where 30 undeveloped lots that are zoned and appropriated for residential use could not hold construction.

“We essentially made those properties worthless,” Tucker said of what would have happened if the amendment had passed. “That’s certainly an unintended consequence, but that’s what we have to consider as we go through and deliberate these types of items.”

Residents of the Living Dunes community have been pushing back for months after hearing a 7-Eleven gas station would be built at the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. The gas station, which would also function as a convenience store, backs up to the property of the Living Dunes community.

Last August, members of the Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition sued the city to delay the construction of a gas station at that corner.

Earlier this month, the Planning Commission recommended city council deny amending a city ordinance that would restrict gas station locations to be within 500 feet of residential dwelling units. That was followed with a hearing in front of the Board of Zoning Appeals. The appeal was also denied.