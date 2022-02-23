Some Myrtle Beach residents’ battle against building a 7-Eleven near the Living Dunes community may have run out of gas.
The Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday voted not to restrict gas stations within 500 feet of residential property, citing potential legal issues that could come back and haunt the city.
If the city had agreed to the restriction, all of the gas stations in the city would be nonconforming as well as nearby residential property.
There are currently more than 30 gas stations inside the city limits that are within 500 feet of a zoning district that allows residential dwelling units, said Ken May, the city's planning and zoning director. May said amending the ordinance raised nonconformity concerns of both existing gas stations and existing residential dwelling units.
William Bryan, city attorney, echoed the concerns of May and city council members.
“This ordinance, if it passes, would eliminate any viable use for that property. That does concern me,” Bryan said.
Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said passing the ordinance would create a situation where 30 undeveloped lots that are zoned and appropriated for residential use could not hold construction.
“We essentially made those properties worthless,” Tucker said of what would have happened if the amendment had passed. “That’s certainly an unintended consequence, but that’s what we have to consider as we go through and deliberate these types of items.”
Residents of the Living Dunes community have been pushing back for months after hearing a 7-Eleven gas station would be built at the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. The gas station, which would also function as a convenience store, backs up to the property of the Living Dunes community.
Last August, members of the Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition sued the city to delay the construction of a gas station at that corner.
Earlier this month, the Planning Commission recommended city council deny amending a city ordinance that would restrict gas station locations to be within 500 feet of residential dwelling units. That was followed with a hearing in front of the Board of Zoning Appeals. The appeal was also denied.
City Councilman Mike Lowder, who was the lone vote to allow the restriction on Tuesday, shared the residents’ concerns about the 7-Eleven being built. However, he understood the legal ramifications amending the ordinance would have on the city.
“If I bought this property and I build a house and then a year or two down the road somebody wants to build a gas station or a convenience store that sells gasoline, I must admit, I probably won’t be a happy camper,” Lowder said. “With the totality of everything we heard today, I’m not 100% sure this is the answer. But I do believe at some point, somewhere we need to find a middle ground.”
Currently, the only restrictions in place for gas stations in Myrtle Beach is that gas pump islands have to be at least 17 feet from the property line.
Geoffrey Kay, who drafted the failed amendment, cited the health and safety concerns as the main reason to amend the ordinance.
“Seventeen feet is woefully inadequate to protect the residents from a series of negative impacts from the release of benzene from gas stations and gas pumps,” Kay said.
May countered Kay’s claims that suggested there are harmful effects on the environment such as the possibility of benzene gas being released into the environment at gas stations.
May said that Myrtle Beach has averaged over 300 "good days" every year for the past two decades, according to studies from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). During that 20-year period, the Myrtle Beach area only experienced two days where the air quality was "unhealthy for sensitive groups," May added.
City Councilman John Krajc said he had spoken with Kay previously on the subject and felt amending the ordinance was a good idea. However, when it was later understood that amending the ordinance would have no impact on the plans to build a 7-Eleven, Krajc had a change of heart.
“There may be some opportunity to do something with gas stations. I don’t know this is the right answer,” Krajc said. “It’s a knee-jerk reaction to a problem and it doesn’t solve the immediate problem.”
Tucker said it’s unclear what comes next in this ongoing battle.
“Council is clear in that they would like to come up with some way to make the connection point between gas stations [that] can be used near residential uses but it’s going to take a little bit of time,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out a way to address the residents' concerns in a way that doesn’t create more downstream impacts.”
