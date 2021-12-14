Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $126 million contribution to I-73, the long-awaited interstate that would connect the area to I-95.
If certain preconditions are met, the city will issue a bond to pay out $4.2 million annually over a 30-year period.
“This does not mean that the city will be paying $4.2 million beginning now toward I-73,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said before the vote. “There are many things we have conditioned that we want met before this funding begins. If these conditions are not met, there is not funding.”
Notably, the resolution stipulated that city funds will go toward construction of the interstate’s Horry County portion and requested that the state and S.C. Dept. of Transportation contribute “adequate funding.”
The funding may not be used for legal fees, environmental studies or other ancillary components of the development process.
Myrtle Beach is now the second locality to contribute to the $1.6 billion project, which proponents say will facilitate tourism, diversify industry and provide an additional evacuation route during natural disasters.
A week ago, North Myrtle Beach pledged $1.7 million a year for an unspecified duration.
The state is asking a for a total of $350 million from affected localities, leaving Horry County as the next in line.
In October, Horry County Council voted down a plan to allocate $4.2 million from hospitality fee revenue each year for 30 years to the interstate. Several council members who voted against the measure, which sunk in a 6-5 vote, have said there has been no discussion about revisiting the matter since then.
“I don’t have any problem supporting I-73, but I do have a major problem with the county paying for it,” councilman Danny Hardee told My Horry News after the vote. “Until Congressman [Tom] Rice and Senator [Lindsey] Graham either comes [here] or stands there and says, ‘Here’s the money. We want this road built,’ then why do they want us to put this money in there?”
“The governor came and made a big to-do about $300 million. He can’t guarantee that $300 million,” said councilman Johnny Vaught. “I think it was Lindsay Graham who said $15 million. He can’t guarantee that either."
This dynamic has presented somewhat of a catch-22: Localities don’t want to pledge funds without state and federal commitments, but state officials have insisted that it will be difficult to secure state and federal funds without commitments from localities.
At a November media event hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, state Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach, said, “We’re definitely going to need to see some local involvement before the state is going to jump in.”
Gov. Henry McMaster is requesting that the General Assembly earmark $300 million — $200 million in budget surplus and $100 million from federal COVID-relief funds sent to the state — for the project, as well as an additional $495 from the state and $430 million from the federal government.
It is unclear how much local support state and federal bodies will need before coming aboard.
Myrtle Beach City Council members enthusiastically supported the measure, with each making a point of speaking before the vote.
Many endorsed the potential for economic growth and safer hurricane evacuation, citing the road closures during Hurricane Florence as a scenario to never be repeated.
“A couple years ago we had a hurricane and we came the closest in Horry County to being totally cut off, other than something being flown in here, than we’ve ever been,” councilman Mike Lowder said.
Councilman Gregg Smith addressed criticism from Horry County Council members who said the money should go toward repairing local roads instead.
“People say well we should fix the roads we have in the county first,” Smith said. “But if you fix the roads in the county first that need help, they’re just going to deteriorate again and we’re still not going have an interstate.
“So let’s build an interstate, let’s take some of the pressure off the roads in the county,” he continued, “then we’ll have the opportunity to fix them, or the county we’ll have the opportunity to fix them, because they won’t be so heavily traveled.”
At the November MBACC meeting with Brittain, MBACC Director of Government Affairs Jimmy Gray had presented the choice between local roads and I-73 as a false choice, suggesting there was enough revenue to do both.
“It should never be an either/or proposition,” Gray said. “It’s a ‘and.’ We’re really good at two things here: we’re really good at getting people to come to Myrtle Beach, and then once they get here, we’re really good at taxing them.”
MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan said the same.
“This issue of road congestion and of us needing more improvements to our roads is absolutely real, we agree with it,” she said. “It’s not an either/or. This is a both/and. I-73 should be built, the local roads need to continue to be improved.”
Riordan also said she would begin a lobbying campaign, explaining that “polling we have done” showed “we are in a position where we can persuade our municipalities as well as Horry County Council to pass funding.”
It is not clear what role that campaign had in recent votes from Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
After Tuesday’s vote, Brittain praised the resolutions in a news release.
“On behalf of the National I-73/I-74/I-75 Corridor Association, I commend Myrtle Beach Mayor Bethune and North Myrtle Beach Mayor Hatley as well as their respective council members for leading the way on the efforts to make this interstate a reality,” he wrote in the release. “They understand the importance of I-73 and the impact it will have on our livelihoods, not only as a conduit for economic growth and reducing congestion on our local roads, but most importantly, as a critical element in our public safety.
“While we have more work to do to get I-73 built, we are forging ahead, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in Columbia to take this up at the state level," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.