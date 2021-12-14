Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $126 million contribution to I-73, the long-awaited interstate that would connect the area to I-95.

If certain preconditions are met, the city will issue a bond to pay out $4.2 million annually over a 30-year period.

“This does not mean that the city will be paying $4.2 million beginning now toward I-73,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said before the vote. “There are many things we have conditioned that we want met before this funding begins. If these conditions are not met, there is not funding.”

Notably, the resolution stipulated that city funds will go toward construction of the interstate’s Horry County portion and requested that the state and S.C. Dept. of Transportation contribute “adequate funding.”

The funding may not be used for legal fees, environmental studies or other ancillary components of the development process.

Myrtle Beach is now the second locality to contribute to the $1.6 billion project, which proponents say will facilitate tourism, diversify industry and provide an additional evacuation route during natural disasters.

A week ago, North Myrtle Beach pledged $1.7 million a year for an unspecified duration.

The state is asking a for a total of $350 million from affected localities, leaving Horry County as the next in line.

In October, Horry County Council voted down a plan to allocate $4.2 million from hospitality fee revenue each year for 30 years to the interstate. Several council members who voted against the measure, which sunk in a 6-5 vote, have said there has been no discussion about revisiting the matter since then.

“I don’t have any problem supporting I-73, but I do have a major problem with the county paying for it,” councilman Danny Hardee told My Horry News after the vote. “Until Congressman [Tom] Rice and Senator [Lindsey] Graham either comes [here] or stands there and says, ‘Here’s the money. We want this road built,’ then why do they want us to put this money in there?”