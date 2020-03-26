Myrtle Beach City Council on Thursday voted to enact restrictions for accommodation properties such as hotels and shut down amusements due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have to protect our community,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said during an emergency meeting conducted through a teleconference.
Under the new rules, accommodation businesses in the city, including hotels, motels, condo hotels, rental properties and campgrounds must not accept reservations for any period prior to May 1, effective immediately.
The restrictions are subject to modifications.
Existing reservations made for Saturday through the end of April must be rescheduled or canceled.
Those staying at those properties must vacate them by noon Sunday.
The rules don’t apply to anyone who's stayed in those properties consistently since March 1, though those occupants are instructed not to be joined by visitors there.
Additionally, all amusements designed to attract or accommodate visitors are ordered to close by Friday.
Those attractions include theaters, golf courses, moped and golf cart rental businesses, amusement parks and arcades in the city.
On Thursday, North Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance banning short-term rentals (stays of 29 days or less) in North Myrtle Beach through April 30, effective Friday at 7 a.m.
This story will be updated.
